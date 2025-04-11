Motoring expert warns drivers about the dangers of bark-seat drivers ahead of National Pet Day

If you're guilty of letting your dog stick its head out of the window, you're risking the safety of your pet, yourself and other road users warns Sheehan.

Motoring editor at cinch, Sam Sheehan, urges dog-owning drivers to secure pets properly in vehicles, to avoid fines up to £5,000 and having insurance policies cancelled.

As National Pet Day (11 April) approaches, Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, the UK’s biggest online used car retailer, has issued an urgent call to dog-owning drivers to keep their pets safe while travelling in the car.

"If you're guilty of letting your dog sit on your lap while driving or stick its head out of the window, you're risking the safety of your pet, yourself and other road users," warns Sheehan.

"Allowing your pet to be loose in the boot without a boot guard isn't a safe option either," Sheehan adds. "If you have to brake suddenly, your dog could be thrown forward in the car and badly injured."

Bark-seat drivers and the motoring rules

You can travel with your dog in the car, but it’s important to keep them safe and secure.

Rule 57 of the Highway Code states: “When in a vehicle make sure dogs or other animals are suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves if you stop quickly.”

Although there’s no direct penalty for breaking rule 57, not following the rules could still result in a penalty if it leads to unsafe driving.

You could be charged with ‘driving without due care and attention’, a motoring offence that carries three to nine penalty points and a fine of up to £5,000, depending on how serious it is.

"A car is a small space, and there are many ways your dog can distract you and hamper your ability to drive safely," Sheehan explains. "Your pet moving about energetically on the back seat could take your attention away from the road and potentially cause an accident.

“Also, if they happen to hop onto your lap unexpectedly, they could easily get in the way of you having proper control of the car.”

Worryingly, previous research from cinch found that 45% of Brits were also not aware they could receive a £5,000 fine if their pet wasn’t properly restrained while travelling in the car.

Don’t risk your pet and car insurance being cancelled

It might surprise and alarm dog-owning drivers to learn that if they drive without properly securing their pets and it leads to an accident, both their car insurance and pet insurance could become invalid. This could of course result in huge financial consequences.

"It's so important to brush up on the rules that apply to you as a dog-owning driver, both from a legal point of view and an insurance one too," says Sheehan.

"If your car and pet insurance is cancelled because your pet wasn't properly secured and caused a distraction, the costs could snowball,” Sheehan warns.

“It could wind up in fines for a driving offence, vet bills, legal costs and damages for your car and potentially another driver’s car too.

“Worst-case scenario, if you’re not covered by your car insurance, you could be sued for personal injury of another driver. Facing other serious driving charges shouldn’t be ruled out either."

How to prepare your dog for safe car travel

It’s important that all dog owners spend some time preparing for car journeys with their pet.

"Start with the basics and get kitted out with the right pet accessories for your car," advises Sheehan.

Dog seats for small-medium sized dogs

"Dog seats are ideal for puppies and small or medium-sized dogs. They’ll keep your pet safe and comfortable, protecting against the bumps and jolts of the road, giving you one less thing to worry about.

“They also boost your dog up so they can see out of the window, also putting them closer to the fresh air from outside, which can keep them more relaxed if they’re nervous passengers.”

Boot guards for bigger dogs

For bigger dogs, Sheehan recommends a boot guard: "It’ll help keep you and your pet safe on the road. Not only will a boot guard stop your dog climbing through the car, but it’ll also keep them safer if you need to brake suddenly.”

Dog harnesses for any size dog

Dogs can be tempted to jump into the front seat to sit with their owner or even on their lap, especially if they’re anxious. This is very dangerous because it can affect the driver’s control of the car. This why a dog harness is an essential bit of kit.

"Another great pet accessory for car travel, for any sized dog, is a dog harness. It acts as a seatbelt for your pet, stopping them from scrambling around the car while you're on the move," says Sheehan.

"All you need to do is clip the harness into your car's seat belt buckle or strap it around the back-seat headrest. Some harnesses are multipurpose and are suitable for walks too, which is handy for longer journeys when you want to stop and stretch your (and your dog’s) legs.”

Make your pet’s comfort a priority on car journeys

It’s important to keep dogs comfortable in the car – it’ll save you a headache and mean you can worry less about them causing any distractions.

It can be as simple as keeping them fed and hydrated, so a folding silicone bowl is a good investment, especially for longer journeys.

"Not all dogs enjoy travelling in the car as much as their humans," reminds Sheehan. "Calming treats for the car can ease their nerves and make journeys more comfortable as well."

For dogs new to car travel, it’s worth working on creating positive experiences in your car. Sheehan suggests keeping the first journey in the car as short as possible, “A 15-minute drive around the block is enough to make sure the dog is feeling alright. Then slowly build up the amount of time they spend in the car. In time, they’ll hopefully be at ease with car journeys and become a great travel buddy."

As National Pet Day approaches, there's no better time for dog-owning drivers to look at how they travel with their dogs to make sure they're on the right side of the law and keeping their pets safe.