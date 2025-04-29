New research reveals the areas where open relationships are becoming more common

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

A new study has revealed the areas in America where open relationships are becoming more common.

New research has revealed that open relationships are becoming more common in Oregon than any other state.

Relationship experts at Joy Love Dolls examined the states with the highest online search volumes for terms related to polyamory, ethical non-monogamy, and open relationships and marriages to determine the areas where open relationships are becoming increasingly common.

The study then calculated an average monthly search volume for each state per 100,000 people to allow for accurate comparison across locations of different sizes.

The states with the highest online search volumes were then deemed to have the highest interest in the idea of an open relationship.

Oregon is identified as the state most interested in an open relationship, with an average monthly search volume of 312.36 per 100,000 residents. “ENM” and “CNM” are among the state’s most popular search terms, which stand for “Ethical non-monogamy” and “Consensual non-monogamy,” respectively.

Colorado has the second-highest interest in open relationships, with an online search volume of 307.86. “ENM relationship” and “ENM meaning” are among the state’s most popular search terms.

Washington takes the third spot in the ranking, with an average monthly search volume of 304.18 for terms related to open relationships. The study found that residents in Washington are frequently searching for terms such as “Polyamorous” and “CNM.”

Vermont appears in fourth place, with an average monthly search volume of 303.49 for key terms related to non-monogamous relationships. “ENM meaning” and “Polyamorous” are among the state’s most frequently searched terms. Vermont is also among the states with the highest interest specifically in open marriages, frequently searching for terms including “Open marriage dating app” and “Open marriage rules.”

Alaska has the fifth-highest interest in open relationships, with an online search volume of 284.18 per 100,000 residents. Some of the state’s most popular search terms include “Ethical non-monogamy” and “Polyamory.”

The study also conducted research into which states are the most interested in specifically opening up their marriage, with Delaware topping the ranking, totaling an online search volume of 19.06. Residents in Delaware are frequently searching for terms such as “Do open marriages work?” and “Open marriage boundaries list.”

Interestingly, the study reveals that out of the top 10 states most interested in an open relationship, six voted for the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election. This study clearly demonstrates a trend between states that are more politically left-leaning and those that are the most interested in an open relationship.

Amy Nguyen, a relationship expert at Joy Love Dolls commented: “It seems as though open relationships are becoming increasingly common across America. While non-monogamous relationships can be great for bolstering open communication, it’s important to note that they may not be a suitable solution for every couple.

“This study highlights which states are more open to the idea of non-monogamous relationships than others, and it’s fascinating to see how personal politics may influence couples’ decisions to open up their relationships. The research demonstrates a clear trend between the states that are most interested in an open relationship and those that voted for the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

“There is a clear correlation between open relationships and liberal politics, which could explain the rising popularity of non-monogamous relationships over the years in certain states. While the subject of open relationships still remains somewhat taboo, this study demonstrates that some states are clearly taking up an active interest in the topic.”

