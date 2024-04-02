Eight passengers have been stuck on an African island after failing to board their cruise ship on time

Eight people, including a pregnant woman and an elderly man with a heart condition, were left stranded on an African island after their cruise ship departed without them. According to the New York Post, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship abandoned six Americans and two Australian passengers on the Central African island of Sao Tome after the captain of the ship allegedly refused to let them reboard.

One of the abandoned passengers told the outlet: ''We have never had an experience like this before". They also said that they were left struggling to catch up with their ship for days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a statement by the cruise ship, the passengers were not allowed to board after failing to board the ship on time on March 27. The statement said: ''Eight guests who were on the island on their own or with a private tour missed the last tender back to the vessel, therefore not meeting the all-aboard time of 3pm local time.

''While this is a very unfortunate situation, guests are responsible for ensuring they return to the ship at the published time, which is communicated broadly over the ship's intercom, in the daily communication and posted just before exiting the vessel.''

American couple Jill and Jay Campbell said there was an issue with their tour on the island, and the guide failed to return them to the ship on time on Friday. However, when they arrived at the port, the ship was still anchored, and the island's Coast Guard assisted them in getting back onboard via a boat. However, the captain of the ship allegedly declined to let them re-enter the vessel and they were left there without their possessions, money, or vital medications.

The couple said the passengers endured a 15-hour journey spanning six countries in an attempt to reunite with their ship on Sunday in Gambia. They also said that among the travellers, some are elderly, one is a paraplegic, and another is pregnant, adding that one member of the group had gone without his heart medication for five days and had fallen ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad