Presenter and broadcaster Danni Menzies, who will host the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024. Photo by Instagram/Scottish Influencer Awards.

Influencers are some of the most noteworthy people in modern society, so this year there will be a major red carpet event focused on these social media stars.

The Scottish Influencer Awards are the country’s first and only one of its kind. From inspirational storytellers, agenda-setting vloggers and cool content curators to pioneering podcasters, visual tastemakers, tourism ambassadors and exciting breakthrough talents, the awards honours the best of Scotland's influencers.

Organisers state: "Aiming to recognise inspirational, distinct and original storytelling, the Scottish Influencer Awards is highlighting the positive contribution many influencers are making to the appeal of brands, people and places. Is your content distinct, inspiring, original and informative? Then you could be a finalist this year. And remember, it's about quality over quantity."

Nominations are now open for the awards, with the winners revealed at a prestigious ceremony later in the year. So, what exactly are the awards, when and where are they, and how can you nominate your favourite Scottish influencer? Here's all the details we know so far.

What are the Scottish Influencer Awards?

The awards will see 75 of the country’s most successful and influential social media talents shortlisted across 15 prestigious categories spanning food, drink, health and wellbeing, family and lifestyle, as well as travel, interiors and design, arts and culture, style, beauty and visual.

Special recognition will be made to those influencers whose social endeavours are underpinned with a positive contribution to diversity, equality, and inclusivity. One individual or enterprise will be named overall Influencer of the Year 2024.

Award categories, supported by a raft of prestigious partners and assessed by a panel of illustrious judges, will be presented across the afternoon of the awards. The celebrations will continue at the Rock Angel Official After Party with Special Guest Billy Woods/Supermax.

When are the Scottish Influencer Awards?

The award ceremony will be held on Sunday March 3. The main event begins at 2pm and ends at 8pm, with the after party following.

Where are the Scottish Influencer Awards being held?

The award ceremony will take place at Radisson RED Glasgow, Tunnel Street, Finnieston Quay.

Who is hosting the Scottish Influencer Awards?

Presenter and broadcaster Danni Menzies will host the event. Speaking about the event on Instagram, she said: "I am delighted, thrilled, to be coming home to host the Scottish Influencer Awards. It is an incredible celebration of the country’s most influential stars of social and an unforgettable occasion. It will be a pleasure to toast Scotland’s wealth of outstanding digital talent and I can’t wait to see everyone in March.”

Who are the Scottish Influencer Awards judges?

The judging panel for the Scottish Influencer Awards have not yet been announced. We'll update this page with more information when we have it.

How to nominate someone for the Scottish Influencer Awards?

Nominations are now open for this year's Scottish Influencer Awards. You may nominate yourself or invite others to do so on your behalf using the entry form on the official Scottish Influencer Awards website.

Nominations close mid-February. An exact date for the closing date for nominations has not yet been announced, so we advise that you get your nominations in quickly to ensure they are registered. To keep up-to-date with the latest information, visit the Scottish Influencer Awards Instagram page.

Can I attend the Scottish Influencer Awards?