TikToker Dan Lawrence has shared another raw and emotional TikTok video diary in which he says he feels 'lost' and 'trapped' after his break up from former wife Lucy

TikTok influencer Dan Lawrence has shared a second video in which he speaks further about his split from wife Lucy Claire. Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy.

Dan Lawrence, one half of former popular TikTok couple Dan and Lucy, has posted a second video to the social media site where he openly discusses his pain following the end of his marriage, in a bid to help men talk about mental health more.

Earlier this month, fans of the now estranged couple, who shot to fame on TikTok several years ago by posting videos of them pranking each other, were left in shock when Dan posted a raw video diary in which he revealed the pair had actually separated in November.

Lucy Claire responsed with her own post on Instagram days later in which she said "it’s important to remember that online narratives don’t always capture the full complexity of personal situations" and asked fans not to take sides between the pair and instead "be kind", while they focus on continuing to raise their three-year-old daughter Harper.

Lucy, aged 26, also said in the same post that she had asked Dan, age 40, to consider not speaking out publicly about their relationship breakdown again for the sake of their daughter. The pair have each remained quiet on their respective personal social media pages since then, but now Dan has uploaded a second video diary in which he discusses his feelings on the break up further. So, just what did Dan say in this second video, and has Lucy responded? Here's what you need to know?

What has Dan said in his latest video about his break up with Lucy?

Dan's latest video, which has posted on Sunday (January 21), was captioned: "I'm still heartbroken, but I am doing better. I’m taking it day by day, and the support is overwhelming, thank you all. I’m posting these video diaries to show you that men can be vulnerable, they can be weak and we can ask for help. #danandlucy #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters"

In the four minute video, which had been recorded on Wednesday November 29, Dan said: "It just doesn't get easier. I know I need to be strong. Everyone says 'just stop wallowing, get up, do something', and I just can't. I just don't know what I'm going to do. . . My head's all over the place.

"I've got to be strong for my little girl, she's the only thing that's important now. But I just cry every time I see her because I know what the future holds now. . . Lucy's not in love with me. Lucy's told me I don't tick her boxes anymore. Lucy's told me I don't give her what she needs emotionally anymore and she knows that I'm not her person anymore . . . which means someone else will be her person. And that person will live my life. They'll move in, maybe even to my house, and they'll see my little girl every single day - just doing the little mundane tihings that I love, and I won't be there."

Lawrence became emotional as he continued to say: "I can't do it, I can't watch, I don't know what to do. I just feel lost and trapped." He finished the video by posing some questions directed at his estranged wife, though they were perhaps more rhetorical rather than expecting a response. He said: " I just don't know what I did to deserve this. How can you marry someone and fight for someone, and then just wake up and say 'it's over, I don't love you anymore, I'm moving on'? . . . She's got a new job she's started. I've got no idea what it is, she hasn't talked to me about it. She just stopped believing in me and that makes me really sad because I would have never have given up on her.. But she's made me want to give up on myself."

Dan and Lucy's management team, Ed Hopkins PR, issued the following statement at the time their break-up was revealed: "As both Dan and Lucy have already expressed their sentiments through their social media channels, we would like to reiterate the importance of respecting their privacy and the sensitivity of the situation, especially considering the well-being of their daughter, Harper. We understand the public's interest in their lives, but we firmly believe that this is a matter that should remain private." They added that this is a "challenging" time for Dan and Lucy and said they are "committed to supporting them through this transition".

As well as posting the video to the official Dan and Lucy TikTok page, Dan also changed the profile picture to one of just him, and he updated the bio to "Sexiest Man Alive (unconfirmed), King of Food Hacks (probably), Idiot." This suggests that he has taken over the page as his own, but this is not confirmed.

NationalWorld was told this morning (Monday January 22) that no further comment was available from Dan at this time.

TikTok couple Dan and Lucy with their three-year-old daughter Harper. Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy.

What has Lucy said about Dan's second video?

At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Monday 22 January, Lucy had not commented publicly on her former husband's latest video. Her last Instagram post was her statement about the split, from earlier this month, and her last TikTok post was about party dresses from over the Christmas period. NationalWorld also reached out to Ed Hopkins PR to ask if Lucy would like to make a comment on Dan's latest video.

What have fans said about Dan's latest video?

Since the announcement of their separation, both Dan and Lucy have been on the receiving end of both support and criticism. Dan's latest video was flooded with comments from well wishers. One person said: "Dan mate, been in exactly the place you are three years ago, it does get easier even though you feel it never will. Fight for your little girl." Another reassuring said: "Harper needs her dad in her life, no one will replace the farther and daughter bond. Ur much stronger than you realise and each day will get easier."