Deals expert shares Amazon Prime Day tips

Prepare for Prime like a pro says deals and savings expert Dan Evans at hotukdeals.com

Prime Day 2025 is almost upon us, and this year Amazon has extended the shopping event to four full days of deals, running from 8 to 11 July. According to the experts at hotukdeals, the UK’s largest deal-sharing community, while it’s a must-watch event for savvy shoppers, there are also some marketing tricks to watch out for to ensure you’re getting a good deal (and not just something that looks like a good deal).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To prepare like a pro deals and savings expert Dan Evans says: "First step is to join Amazon Prime, even the free trial unlocks the full sale.

"Set up alerts by using tools like the hotukdeals app to get notified of price drops, track prices - tools like camelcamelcamel help spot real deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prime Day is a great opportunity, but only if you plan ahead. Compare prices, set budgets, and don’t let timers or flashy labels trick you into panic-buying.

hotukdeals.com expert shares Amazon Prime Day tips

“With the right strategy, you can save a decent amount, but try not to let the hype make you overspend. Also check out Amazon Warehouse Deals; they often come with 30% off on like-new returned items, especially in electronics."

Dan has also shared eight common mistakes to avoid:

1. Blindly trusting discount percentages: Many “X% off” labels are based on inflated RRPs.

2. Skipping price comparisons: Tools like Idealo and camelcamelcamel help verify real-time best prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Getting pressured by countdowns: “Limited time” labels sometimes return later. In any case, it’s best to buy only what you need and not fall into the FOMO trap.

4.Overlooking extra coupons: Many require a checkbox before adding to your cart.

5.Falling for fake reviews: Use independent tests or the hotukdeals community for real insights.

6.Ignoring competitor stores: Currys, John Lewis, Argos and eBay often counter Amazon’s prices. Indeed, Currys has already launched its so-called ‘Summer Epic Deals’ sales event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.Shopping without Prime: No Prime = no full access. Use the 30-day free trial.

8. Forgetting bonus perks: Prime members can activate 3 months Audible, 4 months Music Unlimited, or Kindle Unlimited for free.

You can find the best Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals as voted for by the hotukdeals community here: https://www.hotukdeals.com/prime-day