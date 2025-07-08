Deals expert shares Amazon Prime Day tips
To prepare like a pro deals and savings expert Dan Evans says: "First step is to join Amazon Prime, even the free trial unlocks the full sale.
"Set up alerts by using tools like the hotukdeals app to get notified of price drops, track prices - tools like camelcamelcamel help spot real deals.
“Prime Day is a great opportunity, but only if you plan ahead. Compare prices, set budgets, and don’t let timers or flashy labels trick you into panic-buying.
“With the right strategy, you can save a decent amount, but try not to let the hype make you overspend. Also check out Amazon Warehouse Deals; they often come with 30% off on like-new returned items, especially in electronics."
Dan has also shared eight common mistakes to avoid:
1. Blindly trusting discount percentages: Many “X% off” labels are based on inflated RRPs.
2. Skipping price comparisons: Tools like Idealo and camelcamelcamel help verify real-time best prices.
3. Getting pressured by countdowns: “Limited time” labels sometimes return later. In any case, it’s best to buy only what you need and not fall into the FOMO trap.
4.Overlooking extra coupons: Many require a checkbox before adding to your cart.
5.Falling for fake reviews: Use independent tests or the hotukdeals community for real insights.
6.Ignoring competitor stores: Currys, John Lewis, Argos and eBay often counter Amazon’s prices. Indeed, Currys has already launched its so-called ‘Summer Epic Deals’ sales event.
7.Shopping without Prime: No Prime = no full access. Use the 30-day free trial.
8. Forgetting bonus perks: Prime members can activate 3 months Audible, 4 months Music Unlimited, or Kindle Unlimited for free.
You can find the best Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals as voted for by the hotukdeals community here: https://www.hotukdeals.com/prime-day