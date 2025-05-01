Decathlon water sports sales up by 37% as spring heatwave makes a splash
Families across the country have rushed to open waters to make the most of the upturn in the weather with Decathlon reporting swim sales increasing by 30 per cent and board sports grew by 60 per cent.
The most popular items that were flying off shelves including snorkels (76 per cent increase) as well as the holiday favourites in paddleboards and kayaks (47 per cent increase).
The must-haves to ensure you’re ready to make a splash:
New products from the world’s biggest sports retailer include everything needed to enjoy a day on the water. Here’s a selection of some of the most popular items:
- Adult Easybreath Snorkeling Mask (£19.99)
- Two person inflatable kayak (£269.99)
- Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard (£199.99)
- Men’s surfing short-sleeved anti-UV shirt (£8.99)
- Women’s long-sleeved UV resistant shirt (£9.99)
- Kids’ long-sleeved UV swimsuit (£14.99) and t-shirt (£8.99)
- Textured surf bikini (£17.99) and one-piece long-sleeved swimsuit (£24.99)
- Adult buoyancy aid (£34.99), Kids’ buoyancy aid (£19.99) and Baby buoyancy aid (£39.99)
Expertly designed and tested for all occasions
Every product undergoes rigorous testing from experts in the field before making its way onto the shelves. This ensures every product is built to last and serves the needs of the customer. For example, each swimsuit endures an 18-month design process where it is meticulously crafted by a team of stylists, pattern makers, engineers, and product managers, all dedicated swimmers and surfers themselves.
Game Changing Innovation
Decathlon has led the way with products that have helped families make the most of their time in the water. The Easybreath snorkel is a clear example of this since its launch in 2015, and the full-face mask designed for people of all ages has made underwater exploration simpler and more accessible. Every new version of the masks incorporate customer feedback to continually improve and ensure it meets their needs.
Ensuring Safety
From the UV resistant tees having the maximum level of sun protection through to paddleboards being uniquely shaped for improved stability, safety is at the core of Decathlon's design philosophy. Swimwear that is specially made for more active water sports are also made from materials to reduce chafing when in the water to improve comfort as well as safety.
Users of water sports equipment should remain aware of the dangers of the water and consider wearing a buoyancy aid for safety in all environments. Decathlon has options available for all ages that are comfortable and easy to use.