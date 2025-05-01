Decathlon water sports sales up by 37% as spring heatwave makes a splash

Decathlon

The warm start to spring has continued across the UK with both the hottest day of the year and start to May on record landing in the same week, which has resulted in water sports sales rising by over a third (37 per cent) at Decathlon as people up and down the country stock up on gear like swimsuits and stand-up paddleboards.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families across the country have rushed to open waters to make the most of the upturn in the weather with Decathlon reporting swim sales increasing by 30 per cent and board sports grew by 60 per cent.

The most popular items that were flying off shelves including snorkels (76 per cent increase) as well as the holiday favourites in paddleboards and kayaks (47 per cent increase).

The must-haves to ensure you’re ready to make a splash:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decathlon

New products from the world’s biggest sports retailer include everything needed to enjoy a day on the water. Here’s a selection of some of the most popular items:

Expertly designed and tested for all occasions

Every product undergoes rigorous testing from experts in the field before making its way onto the shelves. This ensures every product is built to last and serves the needs of the customer. For example, each swimsuit endures an 18-month design process where it is meticulously crafted by a team of stylists, pattern makers, engineers, and product managers, all dedicated swimmers and surfers themselves.

Decathlon

Game Changing Innovation

Decathlon has led the way with products that have helped families make the most of their time in the water. The Easybreath snorkel is a clear example of this since its launch in 2015, and the full-face mask designed for people of all ages has made underwater exploration simpler and more accessible. Every new version of the masks incorporate customer feedback to continually improve and ensure it meets their needs.

Ensuring Safety

From the UV resistant tees having the maximum level of sun protection through to paddleboards being uniquely shaped for improved stability, safety is at the core of Decathlon's design philosophy. Swimwear that is specially made for more active water sports are also made from materials to reduce chafing when in the water to improve comfort as well as safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users of water sports equipment should remain aware of the dangers of the water and consider wearing a buoyancy aid for safety in all environments. Decathlon has options available for all ages that are comfortable and easy to use.