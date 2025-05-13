How to create a pup-perfect picnic for your dog

Ruffingtons

With the UK experiencing soaring temperatures this week, it’s the perfect opportunity for dog lovers to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine, which is why Ruffingtons has curated the ultimate guide to creating a pup-perfect picnic.

This how to guide, offers dog owners a number of top picnicking tips to help them create the perfect outdoor bonding experience with their dog this spring and summer.

Getting outdoors is crucial for your dog's physical and mental well-being, as it provides them with opportunities to exercise, socialise with other dogs, and mental stimulation. Being outside also helps prevent boredom, reduce stress and anxiety, all of which help your dog to live a happier and healthier life.

A picnic is the perfect way to spend quality time with your furry best friend. With the fresh air, open spaces, and plenty of opportunities for play, a dog-friendly picnic is a perfect chance to bond with your dog and enjoy the hot weather.

Ruffingtons

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a sunny afternoon, creating a pup-perfect picnic takes a little planning and preparation. Here’s how to make it an unforgettable day for you and your beloved pet.

Find Your Dog’s Favourite Place

Before you pack your picnic basket, choose a location where your dog will be happy and comfortable.

Not all parks, beaches, or outdoor areas are dog-friendly, so be sure to check in advance. Look for places with plenty of space for your dog to run and play while also ensuring that pets are welcome.

Ruffingtons

Consider your dog’s personality when selecting the perfect spot. Do they love the beach? Find a dog-friendly shoreline where they can splash in the waves. Or do they prefer to enjoy a quiet and peaceful atmosphere? A serene park with grassy fields may be the best choice. If your pet is social and loves meeting new friends, a dog-friendly park can provide plenty of interaction opportunities.

The key is choosing a location where your companion can relax and have fun.

If travelling isn’t an option, why not have a picnic at home? Your garden, patio, or even a cosy indoor setting can be just as enjoyable for your pup. Set up a blanket in a shaded area, bring out their favourite toys, and enjoy a stress-free picnic in the comfort of your own space. This is especially great for dogs who prefer familiar environments or get anxious in new spaces.

Take Some Favourite Treats

No picnic is complete without delicious food, and that includes treats for your four-legged friend.

Pack some of your dog’s favourite luxury treats to make the day extra special. Ruffingtons’ Canine Cupcakes are perfect for a quick picnic treat or perhaps try our Marbled Dog Snaps a decadent delight that your pup can sink their teeth into.

Picture-perfect and equally as delicious, Ruffingtons treats are the ideal accompaniment to any dog-friendly picnic.

Some other dog-friendly picnic items you can consider are:

Blueberries

Apple slices (without seeds)

Banana chunks

Boiled chicken chunks

Just be sure to avoid toxic foods like chocolate, grapes, onions, and anything seasoned with garlic or salt. Everything should be fed in moderation and if you’re unsure on your pet’s dietary requirements, consult your vet beforehand.

Keep It Cool – Look for Spots with Shade

Just like humans, our pets can get overheated in the sun.

Keeping your dog cool and comfortable is crucial for an enjoyable picnic. When selecting your picnic spot, look for areas with plenty of natural shade from trees or bring along a portable sunshade or umbrella to create a cool resting area.

Make sure to bring plenty of fresh water to keep your dog hydrated throughout the day. A collapsible water bowl is an essential addition to your picnic gear. Avoid hot pavement or sand, as these surfaces can burn your dog’s paws.

If you’re picnicking during the hotter months, plan your outing during the cooler parts of the day – either early morning or late afternoon.

Bring Some Games

A picnic isn’t just about lounging and eating – it’s about having fun and bonding too!

Brining some of your dog’s favourite toys and games will keep them entertained and engaged. A game of fetch, frisbee, or tug-of-war will help burn off some energy and keep your pup happy. Plus, enhance the special connection the two of you share.

If you’re in an open space, consider bringing a long leash or a secure playpen for some safe off-leash playtime.

Have Fun!

The most important part of any pup-perfect picnic is to have fun together!

Enjoy the outdoors, play with your dog, and take plenty of photos to capture the memories. Let your dog explore, sniff, and experience new surroundings while keeping an eye on their comfort and safety.

Remember to clean up after your dog and leave no trace behind. Bring waste bags to dispose of any mess and keep the area clean for other visitors. Being a responsible pet owner ensures that more places remain dog-friendly for future adventures.

A pup-perfect picnic is all about spending quality time with your dog in a relaxing and fun environment. By choosing the right location, keeping your pup cool, packing delicious treats, and bringing engaging games, you’ll create an unforgettable day for you and your dog.

Ruffingtons treats are available online at (https://www.ruffingtons.co.uk/)