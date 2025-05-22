Transform garden waste into mulch magic with Webb’s powerful new 2500W Electric Shredder
Ideal for medium-sized gardens, this powerful 2500W impact shredder spins at 4500rpm, effortlessly handling branches up to 45mm thick. Whether you’re clearing out dead wood or pruning trees, the new WEISWB Electric Garden Trimmer turns waste into nutrient rich mulch that’s perfect for flower beds, vegetable patches or your compost heap.
Developed with practicality in mind, a 40-litre collection box means fewer stops to empty waste, while the removable hopper makes feeding clippings easy. Safety features like a locking lever and built in overload protection offer peace of mind, whether you’re a green-figured pro or just getting started.
Thanks to its slim design and large integrated wheels, the Webb Electric Garden Shredder is easy to move around your garden and can be stored away neatly in a garden shed or garage, making it the ideal solution for gardeners short on space but big on ambitions.
Whether you’re clearing up after a big seasonal tidy or just keeping on top of weekly garden jobs, this shredder delivers powerful results with minimal fuss. It’s low-maintenance, reliable, and built for year-round use – giving you a smarter, greener way to handle garden waste.
The Webb range is available from your local approved Webb retailer and can be purchased online from www.webbgardenpower.co.uk