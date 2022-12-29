A number of shops will be closed entirely across the UK, while others will only close branches in certain areas

Christmas may be over for another year, but the period of celebration isn’t as New Year 2023 is just around the corner.

This means that many major retailers and supermarkets will be changing their opening hours to give their workers a chance to enjoy the festivities.

Some shops may be open on New Year’s Day , but operate with reduced hours, whereas others will be closed completely.

Below you will find a list of retailers which will be closed on New Year’s Day 2023. You can also see which retailers will be open on New Year’s Day, so you can be sure where you can - and can’t - visit on 1 January.

When is New Year’s Day 2023?

New Year’s Day 2023 is on Sunday 1 January. As New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, Monday 2 January will be a bank holiday. This is because when public holidays fall on a weekend a bank holiday is given instead, usually on the following Monday.

This also means that trading hours will be limited for any shops which are open on New Year’s Day as Sunday trading laws mean that stores may only open for up to six hours.

Major retailers and supermarkets that will be closed on New Year’s Day 2023.

What shops are closed on New Year’s Day 2023?

These are the shops that are closing at least some of their stores on New Year’s Day 2023. Read on for more details.

Aldi

Aldi will be closed on New Year’s Day. There will be plenty of chances to get the food you need though as the majority of stores will be open from 8am until 8pm between Christmas and New Year, and until 6pm on New Year’s Eve. Stores will also be open until 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday, 2 January 2. Customers are advised to check the opening hours of their nearest store before visiting.

Iceland

On New Year’s Day, the majority of Iceland stores will be closed but a select few will be open from 10am to 5pm. Before closing for New Year’s Day, however, most stores are opening from December 27 to December 30 from 8am to 8pm. They’ll then be closing at 6pm on New Year’s Eve. Check your local store’s opening hours online before visiting your local shop.

Waitrose

All Waitrose stores are closed on New Year’s Day, with the exception of a few - so please check store opening times to see if your local store is one of them. A few sites at petrol stations may also still be open, so again make sure you check online. Normal trading normal hours do, however, resume between December 27 and New Year.

Poundland

For the third year in a row, Poundland will close all stores on New Year’s Day to give colleagues a well-deserved break. Customers can check their local store opening times over the Christmas period on the Poundland website .

Lidl

All Lidl stores will be shut on New Year’s Day. From December 27 to 30, most Lidl shops are open from 8am to 10pm. On New Year’s Eve they’ll have closed a bit earlier at 7pm and then on January 2 shops will be open at 8am until 8pm. But, these times may vary by location, so please look at the Lidl store finder to double-check the opening hours of your local store.

B&M

All B&M stores will be closed on New Year’s Day. Some shops will open between 8am and 9pm during 27 and 31 December, but some will close earlier at 6pm so customers are advised to check the opening hours of their local store online before visiting.

John Lewis

John Lewis shops will be closed on 1 January. They are expected to re-open as usual on 2 January. You can check the opening times for your local store on the John Lewis store finder.

Holland and Barrett

Health food store Holland and Barrett will close some stores on New Year’s Day while keeping some open. Shoppers are advised to use the store locator to check if their local store is open or not. On 2 January all stores will be open, with the exception of Fetter Lane, London and Crystal Peaks, Sheffield.

Home Bargains

Home Bargains stores across the country will be closed on New Year’s Day. Shoppers have been advised by the retailer that "if you’re in desperate need of bargains make sure you don’t miss out and pop into stores a few days before”. Use the Home Bargains store locator to find the opening hours of your closest store between Christmas and New Year.

Wickes

On New Year’s Day Wickes will be open in England and Wales until 4pm but stores in Scotland will be closed. On the New Year’s bank holiday on 2 January stores in England and Wales will open as they normally would but Wickes will be closing an hour earlier at 7pm. Stores in Scotland will be open from 10am to 4pm. You can use the online store finder tool to locate your nearest.

B&Q

B&Q will re-open on December 27 and normal opening times will be in operation up until New Year’s Eve on December 31, when they will close their stores at 4pm. On New Year’s Day, all stores except Scotland, Northern Ireland, Jersey and Guernsey will be open from 10am to 4pm. Stores in Northern Ireland will open from 1pm to 6pm, while stores in Scotland, Jersey and Guernsey will be closed. All stores will be open from 9am to 6pm on Monday 2 January. Check the B&Q store locator for details of your local shop.

