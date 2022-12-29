A number of shops will open all of their stores across the UK, while others will only open branches in certain areas

With Christmas behind us for another year, we are all now looking forward to another New Year as 2023 is almost here.

This means that many major retailers and supermarkets will be changing their opening hours to give their workers a chance to enjoy the festivities, though many will remain open so that shoppers can still get all their essentials, such as food and drink for those new year parties.

Some shops may be open on New Year’s Day , but operate with reduced hours, whereas others will be closed completely.

Below you will find a list of retailers which will be open on New Year’s Day 2023. You can also see which retailers will be closed on New Year’s Day, so you can be sure where you can - and can’t - visit on 1 January.

When is New Year’s Day 2023?

New Year’s Day 2023 is on Sunday 1 January. As New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, Monday 2 January will be a bank holiday. This is because when public holidays fall on a weekend a bank holiday is given instead, usually on the following Monday.

This also means that trading hours will be limited for any shops which are open on New Year’s Day as Sunday trading laws mean that stores may only open for up to six hours.

Major retailers and supermarkets that will open on New Year’s Day 2023.

What shops are open on New Year’s Day 2023?

These are the shops that are opening at least some of their stores on New Year’s Day 2023. Read on for more details.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be open from 10am to 4pm on New Year’s Day, and then from 7am to 8pm on 2 January. The usual opening hours for your nearest store will also resume between Christmas and New Year, until New Year’s Eve when they will be open from 7am to 7pm. People are advised to check the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times of their local store.

Sainsbury’s

Most Sainsbury’s supermarkets will be open from 10am until 4pm on 1 January, including convenience stores which will be trading between 9am and 9pm. On 29 and 30 December, most stores will be trading with their normal hours. On New Year’s Eve, the majority of Sainsbury’s shops will open from 7am to 7pm and convenience stores will be closing at 9pm. Check the opening times of your local store online.

Co-op

Co-op stores will be open between 8am and 8pm on New Year’s Day. On New Year’s Eve they will open until 9pm. For all other dates stores will be open as per usual, but people are advised to check the opening hours of their local store before visiting.

Asda

Asda stores will be open UK-wide on New Year’s Day, and some will be operating at normal opening hours while others will have reduced opening hours. There will be normal opening hours on 29 and 30 December. There will also be reduced opening hours on New Year;s Eve, with many stores closing at 7pm. Usual opening hours resume on Monday 2 January. Times may vary at some stores, and people can check individual store opening times by using the Asda store locator .

Tesco

On New Year’s Day big Tesco stores will be open for their usual Sunday trading hours of 10am to 6pm and Express stores from 8am to 8pm. The majority of Express stores will be open from 8am to 10pm, some larger Express stores may have shorter trading hours. On New Year’s Eve, Tesco Extras and superstores close at 6pm, with some variations in the London area. Most Express stores close at 10pm, with some bigger Express stores closing at 6pm. Tesco opening hours vary from store to store and by location, so customers are advised to find their local store opening times via the Tesco store locator .

Marks and Spencer

Most Marks and Spencer stores will be open on New Year’s Day. You can check the seasonal M&S store locator to find details of your local store.

Argos

Argos stores will be open as usual on New Year’s Day. Shops are also expected to be open as normal on Monday 2 January, but people are advised to check the Argos store locator before visiting their local store.

Iceland

On New Year’s Day, a select few Iceland stores will be open from 10am to 5pm, but most will be closed. Before closing for New Year’s Day, however, most stores are opening from December 27 to December 30 from 8am to 8pm. They’ll then be closing at 6pm on New Year’s Eve. Check your local store’s opening hours online before visiting your local shop.

Waitrose

A few Waitrose stores will be open on New Year’s Day but the majority will be closed - so please check store opening times to see if your local store is one of them. A few sites at petrol stations may also still be open, so again make sure you check online. Normal trading normal hours do, however, resume between December 27 and New Year.

Holland and Barrett

Health food store Holland and Barrett will close some stores on New Year’s Day while keeping some open. Shoppers are advised to use the store locator to check if their local store is open or not. On 2 January all stores will be open, with the exception of Fetter Lane, London and Crystal Peaks, Sheffield.

Wickes

On New Year’s Day Wickes will be open in England and Wales until 4pm but stores in Scotland will be closed. On the New Year’s bank holiday on 2 January stores in England and Wales will open as they normally would but Wickes will be closing an hour earlier at 7pm. Stores in Scotland will be open from 10am to 4pm. You can use the online store finder tool to locate your nearest.

B&Q

B&Q will re-open on December 27 and normal opening times will be in operation up until New Year’s Eve on December 31, when they will close their stores at 4pm. On New Year’s Day, all stores except Scotland, Northern Ireland, Jersey and Guernsey will be open from 10am to 4pm. Stores in Northern Ireland will open from 1pm to 6pm, while stores in Scotland, Jersey and Guernsey will be closed. All stores will be open from 9am to 6pm on Monday 2 January. Check the B&Q store locator for details of your local shop.

Screwfix

Screwfix is open on New Years Day and 2 January in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but closed in Scotland. There’s also reduced opening times on Monday 2 January at these stores: Nottingham Bullwell (8am to 6pm), Brentford (9am to 4pm), Clitheroe Barrow (9am to 4pm), North Walsham (9am to 4pm), Ringwood (10am to 4pm), Ilford (10am to 4pm), Hornchurch (10am to 4pm). You can also put orders in for delivery services to store or home and people are advised to check the Screwfix Christmas and New Year delivery schedule before placing an order.

Homebase