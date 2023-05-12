Amid all the confusion and frustration towards new features introduced on Snapchat, sometimes it is safe to take a look at the things that made the popular social platform what it is today. One of its unique selling points that keeps users interested in logging in each day to chat with friends and family is Snapchat score.

It is nothing like the recently released My AI feature, which is Snapchat's artificial intelligence alternative to Chat GPT. The fresh addition has been negatively received as it can always be seen pinned to the top of your Chat Feed and its creep responses continue to freak people out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then there's the time sensitive notifications feature that has been rolled out to Snapchat users on iOs devices such as iPads, iPhones and iMacs. This has left users even more puzzled as it prioritises certain device messages over others and they are on the hunt to get rid.

But something that has been on the platform since around the time it first launched on 8 July, 2011 is Snapchat score. Here is everything you must know about the stalwart feature, such as what it is, how to increase it and whether or not it is accurate.

What is snapscore and how to check yours on Snapchat

Snapscores act as a way to track how active a Snapchat user is on the app - Credit: Adobe

Whether you are new user or a Snapchat veteran, over your time on the app you may have noticed a number that appears beside your username. It may confuse you too, as it changes and increases on a regular basis.

Snapchat score or snapscore is determined by a special equation that combines the number of snaps you have sent and received, as well as the stories you post on top of a range of other factors. Therefore it is a live tracker of how active you are on the social media platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You receive a point for sending a snap, you receive a point for opening a snap, but there are no points for just messaging or viewing stories on Snapchat.

If you do not know how to check yours, all you have to do swipe down while you are on the Snapchat camera screen or tap on your profile icon and bitmoji. Then tap on the score for a more detailed breakdown of the total number of snaps you have sent and received since starting the account. While to have a look at one of your friends, all you have to do is click on their profile.

How to increase your snapscore on Snapchat

The trick to add to your Snapchat score is pretty simple. Just get snapping away and be active on the app.

There is a known secret hack that users have been adopting to hike their snapscore and it may involve your favourite celebrities. People decide to call on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more to be their saviours.

Advertisement

Advertisement