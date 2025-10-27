‘Tartan Trousers’ soar by 700% thanks to Claudia Winkleman’s on Celebrity Traitors

The tartan fabric is set to dominate winter trends, according to fabric expert

Viewers were once again hooked by the latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors, which saw the unexpected departure of three iconic stars. However, the episode’s shock banishments weren’t the only thing to captivate audiences.

According to specialists in natural fabrics and clothing at Nomad the Label , online searches for ‘Tartan Trousers’ are now going through the roof thanks to Claudia Winkleman’s latest look on The Celebrity Traitors.

For last night’s mission, the host wore a pair of red tartan trousers from last year’s Alexander McQueen collection, which immediately got the internet talking.

The data reveals that online searches for ‘Tartan Trousers’ shot up by 712% after Claudia debuted her latest Highland fashion moment.

TV shows like The Traitors are boosting the traditionally Scottish fabrics popularity

Searches are particularly high across Scotland, England, and Northern Ireland, as fans rush to secure their own pair of tartan trousers for the autumn season.

Claudia accessorised her outfit with a short black coat and a pair of chunky boots – a perfect look for when the days start getting chillier.

Thanks to Claudia’s latest look, ‘Tartan Trousers’ searches are expected to reach their highest peak in five years.

Working with her stylist, Sinead McKeefry, Claudia’s array of British countryside-inspired outfits on The Traitors never disappoints. Interestingly, the host has already been credited for reviving another iconic fashion trend this autumn – fingerless gloves.

Searches for ‘Fingerless Gloves’ have also soared since the latest episodes of The Celebrity Traitors aired, increasing by 62%.

In fact, the data suggests that tartan is rapidly becoming the trend of the season, with Pinterest searches for ‘Tartan’ rising by 104%.

The seasonal trend has often been regarded as a favourite by members of the Royal Family. Kate Middleton was recently seen wearing a grey tartan dress by Alessandra Rich, while Queen Camilla recently stepped out wearing a red tartan ensemble by Roy Allen for an event in Scotland.

It’s not just the Royal Family leading the tartan trend this autumn. The print has long been regarded as a favourite by Taylor Swift and is now even being embraced by her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Swift was recently snapped wearing a tartan mini skirt accessorised with a black turtleneck jumper and a pair of leather boots – the epitome of an autumn-inspired fashion moment.

Meanwhile, Kelce has been spotted wearing a brown plaid shirt by Louis Vuitton, effortlessly in keeping with this season’s trend.

Louisa Warman, the Founder of Nomad the Label, has commented on this season’s tartan trend:

“Thanks to its versatility, tartan is a trend that returns year after year. However, this season, it seems as though the print is bigger than ever.

“Looking at data from Pinterest, we can see that searches for ‘Tartan’ have now reached their highest peak in over two years, demonstrating the trend’s staggering influence on this season’s fashion pieces.

“In particular, red tartan patterns seem to be the print of the season for autumn 2025.

“With celebrities like Claudia Winkleman, Kate Middleton, and Taylor Swift leading the tartan trend this autumn, it’s staggering to see just how many internet searches the trend is currently amassing.

“Bold, timeless, and effortlessly chic, tartan is undeniably the must-have fashion piece of autumn 2025.”