As well as announcing the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, the Far Out event from Apple also introduced tech fans to the latest watch in the Apple Watch Series

Last night, Apple’s September ‘Far Out’ event announced a slew of new products for tech fans and Apple users alike to get excited about.

Apple unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 14 and 14 Pro , boasting upgrades like the ‘Dynamic Island’, new safety features and a huge 48MP camera.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the event wasn’t just about the iPhone - this is everything you need to know about the new Apple Watch announcements, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE.

What’s new with the Apple Watch Series 8?

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers up a number of new and enhanced features, such as the large, Always-On Retina display, all day 18 hour battery life, Crash Detection and Low Power Mode, which allows users to extend the battery life of their watch by up to 36 hours.

One of the new Apple Watch 8 series is displayed during a launch event for new products at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022 (Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The newest instalment in the Apple Watch series is powered by WatchOS 9, which boasts:

International roaming to be introduced later this year

A redesigned Compass app

More precise workout data with the Workout app

Sleep tracking which offers more insights into the different sleep stages

A new Medications experience that allows users to manage and track their medications

A AFib History feature that lets users see important information like an estimate of how frequently their heart rhythm shows signs of AFib

Apple has said that the Apple Watch Series 8 was “designed to minimise [its] impact on the environment”, with the watch made from 100% recycled aluminium in the case, 100% recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine, and 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.

“No Apple Watch packaging uses outer plastic wrap, and 94 percent or more of the packaging is fibre based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from its packaging by 2025,” the company says.

How much does it cost?

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available across a range of case finishes, colours and band types, all of which will impact the final cost of the watch.

It comes in aluminium and stainless steel cases in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm - and is compatible with all bands. The aluminium case colours include starlight, midnight, silver and (PRODUCT)RED, and the stainless steel case comes in silver, graphite or gold.

The Apple Watch Series 8 allows customers to customise their watch (Photo: Apple)

Some watch options, and their prices, include:

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also available in collaboration with Hermes, offering up watches like:

When will it be released?

Those looking to get their hands on the new Apple Watch Series 8 will be pleased to hear that they don’t have long to wait.

The watch is available to order right now on the Apple website , with availability in store beginning on Friday 16 September.

The new watch will be released on 16 September (Photo: Apple)

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said: “We hear from customers how Apple Watch helps them stay connected with loved ones, be more active, and live healthier lives.

“Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price.