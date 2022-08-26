The launch event could see the release of the iPhone 14

Apple’s next product launch event is set to take place soon.

The tech giant has named the event Far Out and it is expected that they will unveil a range of new products including the iPhone 14.

But when is Far Out taking place and what can we expect to see from Apple in its latest launch event?

The first iPhone was launched by Steve Jobs in 2007 (Getty Images)

When is the Far Out event?

Far Out will take place on Wednesday 7 September 2022.

The launch event usually takes place in September but was delayed in 2020 due to manufacturing delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

iPhone 14 rumours

Apple is rumoured to have a few upgrades in store for its latest model. The ‘Far Out’ title for the event launch gives the impression that there will be some camera upgrades included.

Rumours suggest that the tech giant has chosen a new supplier for its front facing camera to make a higher end lens.

South Korean supplier LG Innotek is rumoured to be providing the new selfie camera for the phone.

This may also be the first iPhone without a physical SIM card and it is rumoured that iPhone 14 will ditch the traditional SIM card slot and replace it with a virtual eSims.

What time will the Far Out launch event take place?

Apple has confirmed the event will start at 6pm (BST).

It will be a live streamed online event and it can be watched via the Apple website.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the launch will be held at an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

When will the iPhone 14 be released?

Apple is yet to breathe a word about the iPhone 14, let alone its release date.

However, in years gone by Apple has released the phone around 10 days after the launch event.

If they are to follow this pattern in 2022 then it is likely that we will see the iPhone 14 in action on Friday 16 September.

Here is the release date for the iPhone in the last five years

iPhone 8 - 17 September 2017

iPhone XS - 21 September 2018

iPhone 11- 20 September 2019

iPhone 12- 12 October 2020

iPhone 13 - 24 September 2021

What can we expect from the iPhone 14?

There is expected to be four new iPhones at this year’s launch.

The main iPhone 14 is expected to be accompanied by a supersized version known as the iPhone 14 Max. This will be a bigger version with similar features.

There is also expected to be a new iPhone 14 Pro model and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What else can we expect from Far Out?

In addition to an updated mobile phone, there is also speculation that Apple will look to release a new Pro watch which will include a bigger display without extending the size of the watch.