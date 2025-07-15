Fortnite servers are gradually coming back online following a scheduled downtime for the rollout of the highly anticipated v36.20 patch.

The maintenance, which began at 4am ET (9am BST) on July 15, caused widespread connection issues globally, with thousands of players unable to access the game for several hours.

Although Epic Games initially stated the downtime would last between two to four hours, players were warned the exact timing would vary by region. “The exact ending of the downtime can’t be predicted because it varies across the regions and servers to implement the whole update,” one notice explained.

Now, some users, particularly in the UK, are reporting that the game is back online. One player commented on Downdetector: “And it’s back online – In the U.K. :-D” Another user simply posted: “It’s Back.”

The reports come after a surge in outage complaints, as tracked by Downdetector. At its peak at 1.45pm, over 400 users submitted problem reports, with 96% of them citing server connection failures.

While some regions are now seeing Fortnite return to normal, others may still experience delays or connection issues until the update is fully implemented.

The v36.20 update introduces a wave of superhero-themed content for Chapter 6 Season 3 - including a Superman crossover, the new Blitz Royale mode, and the Boom Bonanza event. According to developers, matchmaking had been disabled at 3.30am ET, with players advised not to join matches near the downtime window to avoid disconnection.

As of this afternoon, some players still report issues. One Downdetector user joked: “Fortnite has took a trip to McDonald's, will be back online as soon as possible sorry for the inconvenience.”