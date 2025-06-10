Fortnite users are reporting that they are having matchmaking issues and it is “still not working”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Fortnite users are reporting that they are having matchmaking issues and it is “still not working”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On DownDetector users have been commenting saying that they have an error with matchmaking. The website shows that users in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago and Dallas are reporting problems.

Hundreds are also posting on X that they are having issues. One said: “Any one having matchmaking issues?”. One replied: “Yep, it’s only letting me play creator maps“. Another said: “I play on PlayStation and I'm having match making issues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third added: “Yep not working on Xbox either.” Fortnite went down previously in April for an update. Matchmaking was disabled 30 minutes earlier to let ongoing games wrap up. While Epic's website estimated the servers would be offline for about an hour, recent updates have sometimes taken longer. When servers came back online players got access to the new Reload map called Slurp Rush.

Rap icon Juice WRLD is set to be part of the Fortnite Remix finale. | AFP via Getty Images

But now hundreds are reporting matchmaking issues. Fornite Status has not responded to reports of the unknown error issue with matchmaking. In its most recent post on X it said: “Some players on PlayStation 4 and 5 may not be able to join the Party Voice Chat Channel. We're working on a fix for this in a future update. To keep voice chatting with your friends, hopping into a match should help in the meantime.”

To gain Fortnite’s attention on the issue, users are responded to the post detailing what is currently happening. A user said: “Hi ps5 and mobile users here- why are we constantly experiencing long wait times to join a game and matchmaking errors? Been lagging all day but now we are getting 100% error rate and unable to play“.