WWE has announced that all WWE Network subscriptions in the United Kingdom and Ireland have been cancelled.

This decision is part of the company’s plan to shut down the service globally on January 1, 2025.

Current subscribers will still be able to access content for free until that date.

The shutdown follows WWE’s strategic decision to transition its content to Netflix under a new multi-billion-dollar agreement.

The deal with Netflix, which spans 10 years and is valued at $5 billion, will make the streaming platform the exclusive home for WWE content outside the United States starting in January 2025.

This includes weekly shows such as "Monday Night Raw", "SmackDown," and "NXT," as well as all premium live events and a significant library of archived material.

In the UK and Ireland, Netflix will begin streaming WWE programming on January 6, 2025, with the first episode of "Monday Night Raw" available on the platform.

The move is part of WWE’s broader effort to consolidate its digital offerings under major streaming platforms.

Before WWE's recent media deals, the company faced financial difficulties, including a loss in 2022 due to declining revenue from key areas such as live events and merchandise. However, its new partnerships with streaming platforms like Peacock and Netflix have helped stabilize the business, offering more lucrative opportunities to reach a global audience and enhance revenue streams

In the United States, WWE content transitioned to Peacock in 2021, marking the beginning of this strategic shift.

The shutdown of the WWE Network globally signifies the end of its 10-year run as an independent streaming service.

Fans outside the U.S. will need a Netflix subscription to continue accessing WWE programming once the transition is complete.

WWE’s deal with Netflix highlights the growing demand for streaming services to compete for exclusive rights to live events with sports broadcasting becoming a central focus.

Similar moves have been seen with Amazon's acquisition of NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

These high-value agreements signal that sports, particularly live programming like WWE, are increasingly seen as key drivers of subscriptions and viewer engagement for streaming platforms/

In addition to WWE's transition to Netflix, other major streaming platforms have also made similar moves.

For instance, Disney has shifted several of its properties back to Netflix, including popular shows like This Is Us and Prison Break.

These acquisitions are part of a broader strategy by Netflix to strengthen its content library through licensing deals with major networks like Disney and Warner Bros.