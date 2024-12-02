Fifty-six people have died in a crush at a football match in Guinea.

Fifty-six people have been killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a football stadium in southern Guinea following clashes between fans, the government said. A stampede followed violent clashes during the match in southern Guinea’s largest city Nzerekore, local media and a political coalition reported late on Sunday (1 December).

The stampede broke out on Sunday afternoon at the match during a local tournament between the Labe and Nzerekore teams in honour of Guinea’s military leader Mamadi Doumbouya, Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah said on social media platform X. “During the stampede, victims were recorded,” Mr Bah said, without further details about the casualties.

The regional authorities were working to restore calm in the area, he added. The stampede resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, according to the National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, a coalition of political parties, which called for an investigation.

Local media reported the chaos followed a disputed penalty that angered fans, many of them clashing and pouring onto the open soccer field at the crowded stadium. Among the victims were children, according to Media Guinea and videos that appeared to be from the scene. Media Guinea said some of the injured being treated at a regional hospital are in critical condition.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to establish those responsible for the stampede on Sunday, Communications Minister Fana Soumah said on national television. Videos that appeared to be from the scene showed a section of the stadium shouting at the referee before clashes broke out as fans poured onto the field. People could be seen running as they tried to escape from the stadium, many of them jumping the high fence.