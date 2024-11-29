An illegal immigrant who killed a talented young footballer in a crash while driving without a UK licence or insurance has been jailed for just 30 weeks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syed Bukhari, 27, who will walk free from prison in just over three months, ploughed his Toyota Prius into a motorbike being ridden by 20-year-old Cameron Arneaud. A court heard he failed to stop at a junction before turning right directly into Cameron's path on Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, Northamptonshire, last December.

Cameron’s dad told how he arrived on the scene of the accident three days before Christmas last year to find his son dying on the ground. He led down next to him on the road surface while he took his last breaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told how Bukhari had overstayed his student visa and, although he had a Pakistani driving licence, had never applied for a UK licence. He was also not insured and was in the country illegally.

Footballer Cameron Arneaud was killed by a motorist who was living in the UK illegally, and driving without a licence or insurance. | Northamptonshire Police / SWNS

Bukhari, of Luton, Bedfordshire, admitted causing death by careless driving and was jailed at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (November 28).

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said to Bukhari: “You brought tremendous sorrow into Mr Arneaud’s family. Nothing that I do in terms of passing sentence can, or should, put a value on Cameron’s life.”

The court heard that Bukhari had arrived in the UK on a student visa from Pakistan in 2022 but had overstayed and subsequently married, with his wife giving birth eight months ago. He had not been able to afford to pay for the legal process which would give him leave to remain, so was not legally in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he had been in the country for more than a year, it also became mandatory to apply for a UK driving licence - but Bukhari had not done so.

Cameron's mum Alison Mitchell told the court how losing her son had shattered her life and those of her other children, Cameron’s brothers and sister. The Arsenal fan had been a talented footballer and had been part of an academy before moving to Rushden and starting a new job at the National Accident Helpline.

Alison described how Cameron had been a father figure to her other children after she became a single mother.

She said: “He was their constant source of love, support and guidance. My daughter is always asking lots of questions - like who’s going to walk me in the church, mum, when I get married?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My youngest sobs and tells me he wants his brother. The other one is now 18 and he lost his his best friend as well as his brother. I’ve never seen him more broken.

“In one single moment, not only did you kill my son, you killed me. You have absolutely destroyed me. I stand before you a broken woman.

“I am not going to see him buy his first car or home. I’m not going to see him fall in love or get married. I’ll never see him have children.”

Cameron’s father Daniel Arneaud said that he had watched his son grow into an “amazing young man”. He added: "I am proud of who he became. He supported his mum, leading by example and helping to support his siblings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wanted to be a role model for them, and he was. The trauma of seeing so many people trying to save my son’s life and then for them to get your permission to stop CPR as he’s gone.

“Lying beside my son on the road, stalling for as much time as I could so I could say goodbye. I am broken and I have no direction. This has cost me my home, my relationship, my job and my son.”

Paul Vickers, defending, said that his client now never wanted to drive again after what happened. He said: “This was a brief moment where, had it not been for a number of factors, he would not be before the court and Mr Arneaud would still be alive.

“He slowed down to 1.2mph and accelerated in what was a normal manner with these devastating consequences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bukhari, who has no previous convictions, immediately co-operated with an off-duty Met Police officer who stopped at the scene. He gave him a sentence of 30 weeks in prison, of which he will serve half in jail and the rest on licence. He was also disqualified from driving for 67 weeks.