It's possible to block multiple TikTok accounts at once too

Social media is a great tool which allows people to connect, communicate, express themselves and learn. In fact, social media websites and apps like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X and Meta have become so ingrained in our daily lives that it’s now impossible to imagine not using them. Younger generations, like some of Gen Z and all of Generation Alpha, actually can’t remember a time without them.

It’s fair to say that social media has done a lot of good; it’s helped us keep in touch with our loved ones far easier than ever before and it’s also helped us to share valuable information at a speed never known before. A lost cat was reunited with its owner after six years thanks to a post on Facebook, for example. It also provides a welcome distraction from the everyday stresses of life. But, it’s also true that social media isn’t always used as a force for good. Just last week, anti-social behaviour erupted on London’s Oxford Street after plans were discussed for it on TikTok. There are also countless social media challenges and trends which cause harm to those who engage with them.

There are, of course, also issues of safety to consider as sadly social media sites can be used to send abuse to people and harass them. The good news is that if you are receiving any unwanted messages or comments on TikTok from a person you don’t wish to engage with then it couldn’t be easier to block them. There’s a wide range of reasons you may want to block someone, of course, and not all of them are because a user is being inappropriate or nasty. It could be an ex-partner, a former friend or someone who is simply getting on your nerves. Keep reading to find out how you can block them in just a few quick clicks.

What will happen if I block someone on TikTok?

Blocking users means they are not able to view your videos or engage with you through direct messages, comments, follows or likes.

How can I block someone on TikTok?

If you want to block someone on TikTok, just follow these three simple steps to have it done in seconds.

Infobox - How to block someone on TikTok 1. Go to the person's profile. 2. Tap the 3-dot icon in the top right. 3. Tap Block and follow the steps in the app.

How can I block multiple people on TikTok at once?

There are occasions when you may want to block people in bulk, and TikTok will enable you to do that. Using the bulk block feature, you can block up to 100 accounts at a time.

How can I unblock someone on TikTok?