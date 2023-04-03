4 . LG Chocolate

Fans of this phone loved the LG Chocolate for one main reason when it was released in 2006, the colours it was available in - brown, black, white and pink. It was one of the first phones to be available in pink too, and people couldn’t get enough of it. Plus, as the name indicates, when you opened the box this device was sold in you could actually smell chocolate which was divine. Many phones are now available in a variety of colours to please a broad customer base.