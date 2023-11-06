Instagram Wrapped, also called IGWrapped, will reveal details of your year on social media platform - including hours spent on the app

There’s two things we all love to do at the end of a year - look ahead to the new year which is upon us and reflect back on the year that has been.

One of the most popular ways to do this is using a social media recap feature called ‘wrapped’. It started with music app Spotify, which created the feature back in 2015 to provide users with a whole host of statistics based on their listening habits from the previous year. The feature proved to be so successful that other platforms started to offer their own versions, such as TikTok Wrapped, Apple Music Wrapped and also Snapchat Wrapped.

Now Instagram has joined in, and this year has launched Instagram Wrapped, also known as IGWrapped. But, how can you get it and what exactly will it reveal about your Instagram activity? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Instagram Wrapped?

Instagram Wrapped is a feature which allows users to look back on their activity on the social media website and app during 2023.

How can you get Instagram Wrapped?

To get your personalised end-of-year round-up, you need to download a third party app called Wrapped, which then shows your activities on your Instagram account. At the time of writing, it’s only available on Apple devices, so you can get this app from your Apple app store.

The app presents an in-depth analysis of your Instagram activity, but only after you’ve downloaded the data yourself. This is simple to do, you need to go to their profile, go to ‘your activity’, and then select ‘download your information’.

You can then follow these steps.

Open the app and connect your Instagram account It will then say ‘generating your Wrapped’ Wait a little while and your Instagram Wrapped will appear Tap the screen to scroll through your highlight reel Tap ‘share’ to post it to social media

What will Instagram Wrapped reveal?

Wrapped will show you lots of different fun data and statistics which you can share with your family and friends, including how many hours you’ve spent on Instagram throughout the year, how many people have screenshotted your posts, how many users have blocked you, who you interacted the most with and who has viewed your profile the most.