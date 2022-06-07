iOS 16 focuses on the iPhone experience and new ways to customise your phone's appearance

When the next version of Apple's iPhone software is launched later this year, users will be able to edit and even recall recently sent messages.

The Messages app update was one of dozens announced by Apple at the company's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in California.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Apple, the iOS update is focused on personalising the iPhone experience and introducing new options to change how the phone looks and performs.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What’s new?

Every year, WWDC is used to preview new software versions that will power Apple's most popular devices, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac computers.

The next edition of Apple’s iPhone software, iOS 16, will also contain a revamped lock screen that users will be able to customise more extensively with different typefaces, photo effects and interactive notifications.

It’s the most significant visual overhaul of the iPhone operating system since the release of the iPhone X.

The lock screen will also operate with the "Focus" tools that were introduced last year with iOS 15, and users can have alternative lock screens based on their needs — for example, when you are at work, you might choose a specific collection of widgets.

iOS 16 will also contain an Apple Pay update called Apple Pay Later, which will allow customers to split the amount of an Apple Pay purchase into four instalments spread out over six weeks with no interest or other fees.

It hopes to compete with services like Klarna and ClearPay - though it will initially only be available in the United States. - and Apple is also partnering with e-commerce company Shopify to allow users to track the status of their orders in the Apple Wallet app.

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address during WWDC22 (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A new personal safety feature called Safety Check was also announced, allowing users to review and reset account and data access granted to others, including location sharing, if they are leaving an abusive relationship.

Apple also announced a new feature called Passkeys, which will substitute typing out passwords with authentication using either a fingerprint or a face scan when logging in on an Apple device.

Other new features include:

Dictation has been modified to make switching between dictating and editing text using the keyboard easier

Users will be able to cut and paste text from a paused movie using live text

Apple Maps allows users to create routes with several stops and sync them between iOS and Macs

A new "shared photo library" allows families to easily organise and share all of their photos taken together in one online library

The Fitness app, which was previously only available to Apple Watch users, will now be available for iPhones as well, tracking steps and movement

You can use your iPhone as a webcam on any Mac computer with "continuity camera"

Can I access the iOS 16 beta?

The first developer beta of iOS 16 was released on 6 June 2022. It is currently only available for those who have a paid Apple Developer Account.

The initial developer beta is often buggy, and it isn't stable enough to be used on a daily basis by average users.

If you want to use your iPhone to get early access to iOS 16 through the beta programme it recommended that you wait until the first public beta (which should be out next month) which is much more stable than the developer beta.

Newly redesigned MacBook Air laptops were also revealed at WWDC22 (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What devices will it be compatible with?

The new features will be available on many older iPhones, but with iOS 16, Apple has discontinued support for the iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone SE (first generation), and iPhone 7/7 Plus.

The new iOS is most likely designed to operate in tandem with the iPhone 14, which is expected to feature an always-on display.

The list of all the iPhones that are compatible with iOS 16:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

All iPhone 12 models

iPhone 13 models

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

When will iOS 16 be released?

A concrete release date for the new iOS hasn’t yet been revealed, but Apple is expecting that it will be available for a public release this autumn.

What else was announced?

Apple also unveiled a revised MacBook Air and a new MacBook Pro at the event, both of which will have the second generation of Apple's own-built computer chip, the M2, which the company says boosts power and performance considerably.

But despite widespread speculation that the company's first augmented reality headgear could be revealed, no mention of the technology or any such product was made during the keynote.