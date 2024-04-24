Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest beta version of iOS 17.5 has just been unleashed upon developers, bringing a wave of excitement and anticipation for what's to come to Apple devices.

Apple began seeding the third betas of the upcoming iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 updates to developers for testing purposes this week (23 April).

But what exactly is included in the update? What new features does it have, does it include any new emojis, and how can you download it? Here is everything you need to know about it:

What’s new in iOS 17.5?

The majority of features that Apple had said would be included in iOS 17 have now been made available, but iOS 17.5 introduces more ecosystem changes in the European Union.

With iOS 17.5, app developers can also allow users to download their apps straight from their websites, as well as through the more typical app marketplace - this feature is exclusive to the iPhone and is only usable within the EU.

The background of the Podcasts widget, which can be added to the Home Screen or Lock screen, now varies based on the artwork of the podcast that is currently playing, and a brand-new daily word game called Quartiles is being introduced to Apple News+.

Perhaps looking to cash in on the Wordle/Connections trend of popular daily word puzzles, in Quartiles, players must combine tiles to create words in order to score points. Only customers with a paid subscription to Apple News+ will be able to access the feature.

Finally, hidden beneath the surface, there are also code changes that suggest the future release of new Apple Pencils and a Battery Health feature for the iPad.

Are there any new emojis?

Unfortunately, users may find themselves disappointed as the update does not include any new emojis.

The latest emoji update only came with iOS 17.4 in January, and brought with it new symbols including a phoenix, a lime, smileys shaking their heads up and down, and a series of direction-specifying people emojis.

Typically, Apple introduces new emojis with major iOS updates, which usually occur once a year and often coincide with the release of new iPhone models.

How can I get access to the beta?

Registered developers can choose to participate in the third betas by opening the Settings app, selecting the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and switching on the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Developer Betas.