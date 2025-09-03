ChatGPT has been hit by an outage with many users reporting issues.

More than a thousand complaints were picked up by Down Detector on Wednesday morning. This latest problem appears to stop ChatGPT from responding to users whenever they type a prompt.

"Chatgpt is not responding to conversations!" one user wrote on X. "Never experienced this before...". Another joked: "I'm so sad. My work partner is down."

It's not clear whether the problem is limited to some users or widespread at the moment. ChatGPT's service status page has updated to show that a problem has been detected.

It reads: "ChatGPT Not Displaying Responses. We are investigating the issue for the listed services."

Many users have taken to social media to share their experiences, with some unable to log in at all, while others report that the chatbot is unresponsive or delivering error messages. NationalWorld tested ChatGPT and it is working despite reports continuing to come in on social media. This suggests it may be a limited issue.

Users across the UK reported issues, with cities such as London, Manchester and Glasgow having the highest number of complaints. According to Downdetector, 95 per cent of users complained about issues related to ChatGPT.

Another five per cent of users said they had problems with the app.