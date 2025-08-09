The Championship season is off to a start - and ChatGPT has predicted which teams will win their games today.

The Championship opener last night (Friday 8 August) saw Birmingham City draw 1-1 to Ipswich Town. Birmingham had looked on course for a deserved win after Jay Stansfield had given them the lead early in the second half.

However, George Hirst scored a controversial penalty in the fifth minute of injury time to rescue a point for Ipswich Town and deny Birmingham City victory in the opening game of the new Championship season. Today (Saturday 9 August) teams including Coventry City, Sheffield United and Wrexham will be opening their season.

We asked ChatGPT to predict the teams that will win their games today. This is listed below.

Southampton vs Wrexham: Southampton to win

Sheffield United vs Bristol City: Sheffield United to win

Middlesbrough vs Swansea: Middlesbrough (slight edge)

Charlton vs Watford: Watford favored

Coventry vs Hull City: Coventry tipped

Norwich vs Millwall: Competitive—slight Norwich

Stoke vs Derby: Even—edge to Stoke

Oxford vs Portsmouth: Leaning Oxford

QPR vs Preston: Tight—QPR slight favourite

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers: West Brom slight edge

Here’s the complete lineup of EFL Championship matches taking place today, Saturday 9 August 2025:

12:30 pm BST:

Charlton Athletic vs Watford

Coventry City vs Hull City

Southampton vs Wrexham

15:00 pm BST:

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City

Norwich City vs Millwall

Oxford United vs Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:30 pm BST:

Sheffield United vs Bristol City