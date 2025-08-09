Championship matches: ChatGPT predicts teams that will win games today as Coventry City, Wrexham, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United begin season

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
The Championship season is off to a start - and ChatGPT has predicted which teams will win their games today.

The Championship opener last night (Friday 8 August) saw Birmingham City draw 1-1 to Ipswich Town. Birmingham had looked on course for a deserved win after Jay Stansfield had given them the lead early in the second half.

However, George Hirst scored a controversial penalty in the fifth minute of injury time to rescue a point for Ipswich Town and deny Birmingham City victory in the opening game of the new Championship season. Today (Saturday 9 August) teams including Coventry City, Sheffield United and Wrexham will be opening their season.

We asked ChatGPT to predict the teams that will win their games today. This is listed below.

  • Southampton vs Wrexham: Southampton to win
  • Sheffield United vs Bristol City: Sheffield United to win
  • Middlesbrough vs Swansea: Middlesbrough (slight edge)
  • Charlton vs Watford: Watford favored
  • Coventry vs Hull City: Coventry tipped
  • Norwich vs Millwall: Competitive—slight Norwich
  • Stoke vs Derby: Even—edge to Stoke
  • Oxford vs Portsmouth: Leaning Oxford
  • QPR vs Preston: Tight—QPR slight favourite
  • West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers: West Brom slight edge
The Championship season is off to a start - and ChatGPT has predicted which teams will win their games today. (Photo: Getty Images)
The Championship season is off to a start - and ChatGPT has predicted which teams will win their games today. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Here’s the complete lineup of EFL Championship matches taking place today, Saturday 9 August 2025:

12:30 pm BST:

  • Charlton Athletic vs Watford
  • Coventry City vs Hull City
  • Southampton vs Wrexham

15:00 pm BST:

  • Middlesbrough vs Swansea City
  • Norwich City vs Millwall
  • Oxford United vs Portsmouth
  • Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:30 pm BST:

  • Sheffield United vs Bristol City
