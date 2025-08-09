Championship matches: ChatGPT predicts teams that will win games today as Coventry City, Wrexham, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United begin season
The Championship opener last night (Friday 8 August) saw Birmingham City draw 1-1 to Ipswich Town. Birmingham had looked on course for a deserved win after Jay Stansfield had given them the lead early in the second half.
However, George Hirst scored a controversial penalty in the fifth minute of injury time to rescue a point for Ipswich Town and deny Birmingham City victory in the opening game of the new Championship season. Today (Saturday 9 August) teams including Coventry City, Sheffield United and Wrexham will be opening their season.
We asked ChatGPT to predict the teams that will win their games today. This is listed below.
- Southampton vs Wrexham: Southampton to win
- Sheffield United vs Bristol City: Sheffield United to win
- Middlesbrough vs Swansea: Middlesbrough (slight edge)
- Charlton vs Watford: Watford favored
- Coventry vs Hull City: Coventry tipped
- Norwich vs Millwall: Competitive—slight Norwich
- Stoke vs Derby: Even—edge to Stoke
- Oxford vs Portsmouth: Leaning Oxford
- QPR vs Preston: Tight—QPR slight favourite
- West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers: West Brom slight edge
Here’s the complete lineup of EFL Championship matches taking place today, Saturday 9 August 2025:
12:30 pm BST:
- Charlton Athletic vs Watford
- Coventry City vs Hull City
- Southampton vs Wrexham
15:00 pm BST:
- Middlesbrough vs Swansea City
- Norwich City vs Millwall
- Oxford United vs Portsmouth
- Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End
17:30 pm BST:
- Sheffield United vs Bristol City
