A new statue of Tom Brady has been unveiled outside of a stadium.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New England Patriots unveiled a 12-foot statue of legendary quarterback Tom Brady outside their Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Friday. The statue is to honour the player who guided the team to six Super Bowl titles.

The ceremony revealed a towering bronze image of Brady with one arm aloft in triumph, the likeness mounted on a six-sided base in a nod to his championship seasons with the Pats. He went on to win a seventh Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he'll be forever linked to the Patriots -- a fact that team owner Robert Kraft acknowledged when Brady was inducted into the team's Hall of fame last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is quite overwhelming to me," the 48-year-old said. "I feel extremely honored, deeply grateful and, if I'm being honest, kind of old. I'm also a little surprised, because usually they don't build statues until you're really old, like (Mike) Vrabel and (Tedy) Bruschi.”

Tom Brady is a minority owner of Birmingham City football club. His new statue was unveiled as the Blues took on Ipswich in the opening of the Championship.

Birmingham had looked on course for a deserved win after Jay Stansfield had given them the lead early in the second half. But Ipswich’s George Hirst scored a controversial penalty in the fifth minute of injury time to rescue a point for Ipswich Town and deny Birmingham City victory in the opening game of the new Championship season.