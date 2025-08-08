Leicester City star makes £9m move after interest from Manchester United and Everton
The Foxes have confirmed Wilfred Ndidi’s exit from the club, with the midfielder joining Turkish side Besiktas for £9m after the club triggered his release clause.
Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Everton had all shown interest earlier in the summer, but the 28-year-old has opted for a move to Turkey instead.
Ndidi joined Leicester in 2017 and made over 300 appearances, winning the FA Cup, Championship title, and Community Shield during his eight years at the club.
In a statement, Leicester said: “Having arrived as a promising 20-year-old, Wilf departs as a seasoned international with the admiration of team-mates, staff and supporters alike for his efforts and achievements in a Leicester City shirt.
“He leaves with the sincere thanks and best wishes of everyone at Leicester City for the next chapter of his career.”
In joining Besiktas, Ndidi will link up with fellow ex-Premier League players Joao Mario and Tammy Abraham.
