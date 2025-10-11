Thousands of Amazon Prime video users have been left frustrated today (Saturday October 10) as they have found they cannot watch content.

More than 1,000 users in the UK and Europe have reported issues watching programmes through the app.

Unhappy people took to the site DownDetector throughout this morning and into the afternoon, both to complain and to see if other people are experiencing the same issue.

Of those reports, 70% say they’re having problems with video streaming, 23% are having issues with the app, and 7% are seeing server connection problems.

A user called Clare commented: “Home Page of prime won't load. Says there's a problem. Won't show any movies or series for me to try. Tried restarting the app and my TV, no joy.” Another user called Kieran wrote: “When I search for a show to watch, it's saying "There was another page. Please try again or select another page.”

UK hotspots for the reports include London, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham. A total of 1,175 people have so far reported the issue.

Thousands of users of Amazon Prime Video have reported that the service is down on Saturday October 10. Photo by Amazon. | Amazon

Many users have also taken to X to share their problems. Another person called Clare said they were able to watch up until 10am this morning when they suddenly began encountering problems. “I was watching up to 10am BST, now nothing’s working,” she said.

Another user by the name of Vivek wrote that he contacted customer services after renting a film and then found he was unable to watch it. What he was told spells bad news for Amazon Prime customers. He claimed he was told there is a ‘known global app issue’ which could take “24-48 hours” to resolve.

Amazon has not issued a statement about the outage. On X, the company has replied to some people’s direct posts about the problems they are having apologsing for the inconvenience and stating the issue will be looked in to.

NationalWorld can confirm that at the time of writing, at around 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video is still down.