In a surprise move, Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper is heading down under as he swaps Chipping Norton for the Australian outback.

He is the breakout star of hit Amazon Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm but Kaleb Cooper is walking away from Diddly Squat Farm and heading down under. The farm manager is set to “swap his beloved Chipping Norton for the vast Australian outback” in a brand new show.

The 27-year-old is to feature in the new Prime Video series exploring farming practices in Australia. Usually found in the rolling Oxfordshire countryside, Kaleb will journey across the globe to immerse himself in a new culture, exploring how farmers operate under different climates.

The four-part series, which has the working title Kaleb: Down Under, follows the farming contractor as he embarks on a trip to one of the world’s biggest farming markets. Kaleb said: “I spend most of my time with the most travelled man in the world, so I got brave and booked my first-ever flight to see what all the fuss was about. Australia, here I come!

“And Australia, you’ll be gaining a new farmer for a couple of months as I discover if I can make my farming contracting business go international.”

In 2024, Kaleb made his furthest trip from home so far, taking his The World According To Kaleb live tour to Scotland.

The farming contractor became a fan favourite on Jeremy Clarkson’s Prime Video series and is often seen growing frustrated as he teaches the former Top Gear star about farming practices.

Cooper and Clarkson attended the National Television Awards earlier this year when Clarkson’s Farm scooped the factual entertainment award. Filming of Kaleb’s new series will begin this autumn.

Tara Erer, head of Northern Europe Originals, Amazon MGM Studios said: “Kaleb Cooper has won our hearts with his no-nonsense farming wisdom and unmistakable charm.

“Seeing him swap his beloved Chipping Norton for the vast Australian outback promises brilliant entertainment as he encounters farming on a whole new scale. We’re proud to bring this next chapter of Kaleb’s journey to Prime Video.”