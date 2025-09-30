Clarkson’s Farm fans rejoice as Jeremy Clarkson reveals they have finished filming for season five of the Netflix show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Jeremy Clarkson but the show must go on, which is good news for fans of Diddly Squat Farm. The former Top Gear host has just revealed filming is complete for the next series of the hit Netflix show, Clarkson’s Farm, and viewers couldn’t be happier.

The 65-year-old took to his Instagram page to inform his followers of the news, writing simply, “Season 5. It’s a wrap.” The brief statement was accompanied by a group photo of the stars of the show, including, alongside Jeremy of course, Jeremy's partner Lisa Hogan, farmer Kaleb Cooper, land agent Charlie Ireland, and farmhand Gerald Cooper, all sitting on hay bales around a smouldering campfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments from excited fans have flooded in with one person writing: “I hope you never stop filming Clarksons Farm Jeremy, even when you're eighty-hundred and a million ten, it'll still be bloody brilliant. Hope to come and visit soon. Best wishes to you all.” Another added: “Seriously amazing news guys! I know you must all work incredibly hard for this show, in all weathers but just know it is truly appreciated. I must have watched seasons 1-4 3 times over and read all the books twice so far. It’s a combination of humour, education around farming and the beautiful cinematic shots of our glorious countryside that does it for me.”

Jeremy Clarkson has good news for Clarkson’s Farm fans as season five of Netflix show wraps filming | Jeremy Clarkson / Instagram

For one, a single series each year is simply not enough, encouraging Jeremy and the gang to film throughout the year. They said: “Please just film all year round, have a spring/summer series, winter/spring series, yes I know you're entitled to a private life but frankly I don’t care - could watch Lisa all day love that woman!”

One person citing the tough nature of farming wants cameras to keep rolling until they have a year where nothing bad happens, saying: “I reckon they should continue until they have a perfect farming year - no covid, no drought, no floods, no bovine TB, no crop failures, no interference from West Oxfordshire District Council, etc. Surely it’s gotta happen one year…..hasn’t it?”

But they were quickly shot down when another fan replied: “That will never happen. That’s the whole point of the show, to make people realize how hard it is to farm in general.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And hard it is with 2025 being no exception. In July Jeremy revealed the heartbreaking news of a TB outbreak at Diddly Squat leading to a two month lockdown on the farm, by order of the Animal and Plant Health Agency. The motor head turned landowner also admitted last month that they had had a "catastrophic" harvest with profits from the television show the only thing keeping the farm running.

Jeremy has also been having to look after himself better this year after a near-fatal health scare, admitting in February that he was "doing everything I can not to die" after undergoing emergency heart surgery in October 2024. But it’s not all doom and gloom as, following the airing of season five earlier in the year, the “Clarkson effect” was revealed, referring to a surge in sales of British produce, increased applications to farming and land management courses at universities like the Royal Agricultural University, and heightened awareness of the daily challenges, realities, and rewards of modern farming.