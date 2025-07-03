Clarkson’s Farm star - Harriet Cowan - has ditched her wellies for a glamourous photoshoot

Recent star of Clarkson’s Farm - Harriet Cowan - has ditched her wellies for a glamourous photoshoot with Country Life magazine.

Harriet Cowan - who has been winning over fans of Clarkson's Farm since her arrival in the latest series - has been captured on camera as we've never seen her before. The 24-year-old nurse has taken a break from Diddly Squat Farm to pose for a photo shoot in the latest edition of Country Life magazine.

In an section of the magazine entitled Girls in Pearls, the latest member of celebrity farming royalty is pictured sporting cowgirl boots instead of her usual wellies.

The snaps - including some featuring her beloved pet dog, border collie Tyke - were taken at her father's farm in Belper, Derbyshire, and see her looking relaxed in a long summer dress.

It comes as the latest addition to the Diddly Squat crew continues to win over fans of the long-running Amazon show, which follows former Top Gear host Clarkson as he attempts to make a success of running his Oxfordshire farm.

She has racked up more than 700,000 followers on social media site TikTok, and more than half a million on Instagram - where she recently gave fans an insight into her private life, talking of her dedication to partner, James Booth, whom she met at a Young Farmers event.

She recently shared a pic of the couple - set against one from their teen days, in 2018, and said: "From party teenagers in 2018, to mid-to-late 20s in 2025 and like to be in bed before 10. I hope I get to this life with you forever."

In another post, she she spoke of their meeting, saying: "The 'butterfly effect' is crazy because if I didn't join Young Farmers we'd never have met. YFC gave me my whole life and for that I will be forever grateful!"

And she has also so far succeeded in winning over 64-year-old Clarkson, who has called her "brilliant" as she fills the temporary vacancy on the farm left by the departure of hapless helper Kaleb in the latest series of the hit streaming show.

Ahead of the new photo shoot hitting shelves, Harriet has also spoken of wanting to confront stereotypes surrounding women in farming. In a recent appearance on the Should I Delete That? podcast, she said: "I wanted to show that women can do it too, we are there but people can't see it. Women can do it.

"Most people think of just older men wearing checked shirts when it comes to farming. I am challenging people's views of what people think a farmer looks like. People are so shocked when they drive past and I'm in the tractor they just stare."