The American Vice President JD Vance’s trip to the Cotswolds is ruffling the feathers of some locals, including Jeremy Clarkson who is finding work on Diddly Squat Farm is being disrupted by safety measures.

JD Vance and his entourage is not only disturbing the peace of the Cotswolds but it is also upsetting work on Diddly Squat Farm too. Petrolhead-turned-farmer Jeremy Clarkson has revealed how it’s not quite business as usual while the American Vice President holidays in the Cotswolds.

Vance is currently residing in the hamlet of Dean, not far from the 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm where hit Netflix show Clarkson’s Farm is filmed. Increased security measures in the area have been affecting residents in the vicinity, including, it has come to light, the former Top Gear presenter.

A no-fly zone, road blocks and a heightened police presence are just some of the actions implemented to keep the US politician safe on his trip to the UK. A trip to a local high end farm shop, Daylesford Organic, on Monday (August 11) saw a huge motorcade of blacked out vehicles heading to the store.

Jeremy Clarkson has said Diddly Squat Farm is within the no-fly zone set up for JD Vance visit to the Cotswolds. | Jeremy Clarkson / Instagram, PA

Clarkson’s farm finds itself within the no-fly zone in place across the area leading to disruption in filming the latest series down on Diddly Squat. Sharing a photo of the no-fly zone map, Clarkson wrote: “We are the pin. So on the downside, no drone shots today. On the upside, no annoying light aircraft.”

Clarkson’s trusty sidekick, farmer Kaleb Cooper, also found himself caught in the chaos with security arrangements standing in the way of him getting his work done. He also suggested the VP travelling with less of a fanfare would attract less attention to himself anyway.

Kaleb said: "My wheat got wet in the trailer last night as the convo stopped me in the rain in chippy. I could have easily went on my way and got it in the shed without getting in the way. If he just drove around in a VW Polo nobody would know who he was."

Mr Vance, along with his wife Usha and children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, are currently residing in a Grade II-listed country manor. He is renting the home, set within six-acres and including a tennis court, rose garden, gym and Georgian orangery, from owners Johnny and Pippa Hornby, who bought it in 2017.

Residents nearby have complained about the visit breaking the peace of the usually tranquil part of the country. According to The Telegraph, the owners of the manor have apologised to locals for “the circus” and hoped it would not be “too disruptive”.

At the start of his trip, Mr Vance stayed at David Lammy’s grace and favour country house. Along with his family they began their summer holiday on Friday (August 8) with a stay at Chevening, the Foreign Secretary’s Grade I-listed mansion in Kent, according to The Telegraph.

The pair are said to have developed a warm friendship, bonding over their difficult childhoods and shared Christian faith. Mr Lammy is reported to have attended mass at the vice president’s Washington residence during a visit in March, and repaid the favour with the stay at his country home.

On Wednesday (August 13) Mr Vance is visiting RAF Fairford, home to troops from the United States Air Force’s 501st Combat Support Wing and the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron. It is understood that while there, he will receive a briefing on the base’s capabilities and will deliver remarks.