After a ban on tomato ketchup for almost a year, Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmers Dog is finally going to stock the condiment - here’s why.

It’s been almost a year since The Farmer’s Dog opened its doors, and in that time, Jeremy Clarkson’s pub has had its fair share of ups and downs. However, fans should be pleased to hear about the latest change coming to the Cotswolds boozer.

Since day one, the former Top Gear presenter has insisted the place will only sell British produce. The website proudly states: “Yes, the pork, the beef, the lamb and the venison are all British. And so is pretty much everything else. The milk, the butter, the eggs, the vegetables and the fruit. We even cook in British oils.”

The 65-year-old does reveal he did fail on one particular beverage though - the simple G&T - admitting “there is quinine in tonic water, and you can’t grow that in Britain” but “you can’t have a pub that doesn’t offer a gin and tonic.” Other than that small caveat though, Clarkson has stayed true to his word, meaning you won’t see avocados on the menu, you can’t sip on a cola and there’s no ketchup in the condiments selection.

Well, until now that is. Because in a The Farmer’s Dog first, they have now found a tomato sauce that fits the bill, and it’s already going down well with punters. Inspired by Clarkson’s lack of options, British sauce company, Condimaniac, has come up with a completely British ketchup and took it along to the pub to see if it cut the mustard (see what I did there?).

Co-founders Kier Kemp and Jennifer Dreier created the homegrown product using only British ingredients. In a video posted to the brand’s social media accounts, Kier said: "100% British ketchup has arrived at The Farmer's Dog. This was a full circle moment for us as it was this very sign that inspired us to make the ketchup in the first place.”

The sign in question, located at the front door of the pub states: "We have no ketchup! Sorry, there are no companies which produce a ketchup which uses fully British ingredients... Unless you know of one, if so - please let us know" #BACKBRITISHFARMING”

Kier and Jennifer had arranged to meet Annie, who manages the pub, to give their ketchup a try and see if they wanted to stock it. Before heading in though, they had a look around the pub and what else it has on site.

Kier said: “We actually met a few other members of the team outside the pub who'd seen our videos and whilst this was happening, some members of the public just came up and helped themselves."

After a taste test of the sauce on her bacon roll, member of the public Phoebe said: "Oh my God, that is amazing. I'm not having Heinz again, that's for sure."

The Farmer's Dog is more than just a boozer though as around the back you will find Hops & Chops butcher and bottle shop where you can pick up "the finest British-reared and farmed meat" along with a case of Hawkstone lager or cider, and The Farmer’s Puppy bar and kitchen, serving up British farmed and sourced food and drinks including "delicious burgers".

On their jaunt around the gardens, Kier and Jennifer also got the staff at The Farmer's Puppy to have a taste. After giving it a go, one of the staff behind the counter said: "Yeah, very, very good. It's actually very close to Heinz so credit on that one."

At the meeting, Annie confirmed they all ‘loved’ Condimaniac 100% British Tomato Ketchup and agreed to stock the product in their butcher/deli shop and in at the Farmer's Puppy, so when people are getting their breakfast rolls they can buy a bottle and "smother their buns".

If you aren’t heading for the Cotswolds any time soon but would like to try Condimaniac’s ketchup, they do stock it on their website, priced at £7.95 per bottle, but given all the hype, they are currently all sold out.