JD Vance in the Cotswolds: Entourage spotted at Daylesford Organic farm shop

During his visit to the Cotswolds, Vice President JD Vance and his enormous entourage have been spotted on a visit to upmarket farm shop, Daylesford Organic.

In a change to what you might usually expect to see in the rural idyll of the Cotswolds, a cavalcade of blacked-out vehicles snaked their way through the country lanes around Chipping Norton on Monday (August 11) as JD Vance came to town. The Vice President - and his enormous entourage - made their way to upmarket farm shop Daylesford Organic, where food hampers can cost as much as £690.

Footage shows the controversial politician’s motorcade of security and police parking up outside the store. The shop sells organic crackers for £6.25 a box, cookies for £9 a box and honey for as much as £36 a jar.

A witness said: "There were a few American SUVs and then loads of Mercedes. And a full police riot van and about three police motorbikes. Because of this there are loads of police everywhere at the moment - normally, you'd never see a police car around here."

Vance stayed for several hours and sampled bread from the counters, reports said. A local added: "You do seem to get a few political celebrities around here - Kamala Harris has been, David Cameron lives around here, and Boris Johnson often comes.

"I go to Daylesford Organic most days with my kids. It's not often you see a presidential motorcade here though!"

During his trip, Mr Vance has already met with Foreign secretary David Lammy for talks on the Middle East and Ukraine as well as a spot of carp fishing. On Friday (August 8), he visited Chevening with his family - Mr Lammy’s grace-and-favour retreat in Kent.

He said: “Unfortunately, the one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the Foreign Secretary did not,” the vice-president said. “It is great to be here… my wife and I love this section, this area of the UK and we were actually here a couple of years ago… so we love this country.

“Just on a personal note, I have to say that I really have become a good friend, and David has become a good friend of mine, and so it’s great to spend some time here with him… you’ve been a very, very gracious host to me and the whole family.”

Appearing alongside the Foreign Secretary, the VP also confirmed Washington had “no plans” to recognise Palestine – which Britain has pledged to do unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire.

Heaping praise on his “good friend” the Foreign Secretary, he said Britain and the US should work together to “bring greater peace” to the world as the two countries “have a lot in common”. However, he made clear that there were differences of opinion between the two administrations on how to address the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Despite coming from differing political backgrounds, Mr Vance and Mr Lammy are said to have developed a personal rapport, bonding over their difficult childhoods and Christian faith.