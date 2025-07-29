US Vice President JD Vance is set to holiday in the Cotswolds this summer, according to a national newspaper.

Mr Vance, 40, and his family have chosen to spend their summer holiday in the UK, reports The Telegraph. The 50th US Vice President, who hails from Middletown, Ohio, is married to lawyer wife Usha, and the couple have three young children.

Mr Vance and his family’s visit is expected to take place in August shortly after Donald Trump visits the UK. Vance is set to stay in Chalbury.

According to The Times, socialite and journalist Plum Sykes, who lives in the Cotswolds, said: “JD Vance has rented this house in Charlbury. It’s very pretty, very bucolic, not miles away from civilisation, not deepest darkest Cotswolds.

“That area is very fashionable, it’s near Jeremy Clarkson, near Matthew Freud [the PR mogul]. If you wanted to be in the super hot, super social Cotswolds, that’s where you’d go."

“There’s been this mass exodus from America to the Cotswolds. Americans just can not get over the charm. Then power and money attract power and money.”

In May, Charlbury was hand-picked as being one of the best places to live in the county, among the likes of Henley and Burford. It boasts the Charlbury Museum – which was founded in 1949 and has a range of traditional crafts and industries on display.

It is not confirmed exactly where he is staying, but guesses include Grade II listed estate Lee Place, built in 1640 with links to the historic Blenheim Palace. Others believe he will holiday in a mansion owned by the billionaire Bamford family, while some predict he will need the security offered by the nearby Cornbury Park.