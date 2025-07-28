A social media video has gone viral of US President Donald Trump allegedly cheating at golf at the Turnberry resort in Scotland.

Video taken from inside a building showed the moment the US president rolled up in a golf cart left of the fairway at Turnberry - with a bunker in front of him and some light fescue to his left. As two caddies walked by, the camera captured one of them stopping, bending down slightly, and dropping a ball in front of the president.

Trump got out of his golf cart with a club and approached the dropped ball in what appeared to be an attempt to hit it. The video stops before he takes a swing. The clip went viral on social media, with multiple commenters calling out the 79-year-old for 'cheating'.

One user wrote on X: “Who needs a foot wedge when you have a personal ball dropper???”. One account which appears to belong to a PGA professional commented: “Such a perfect metaphor for our Commander-in-Cheat.”

If Trump did indeed hit that ball, it's not the first time that he's been accused of 'cheating' in the past. Earlier this year, film star Samuel L. Jackson accused him of cheating when the pair played a round together.

Asked who the better golfer was, the Pulp Fiction actor said: “Oh, I am, for sure. I don't cheat.” Taking to social media to reply to Jackson, Trump responded by saying he had never played with him on a course.

Jackson's opinion is one echoed by fellow actor Anthony Anderson, as he accused Trump of cheating back in 2016. During an appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers that year, Anderson said: “Trump is a great golfer. I'm not going to say Trump cheats. His caddy cheats for him.”

Asked on whether he saw Trump cheat with his own eyes, Anderson replied: “Oh yes, several times. Several times”.