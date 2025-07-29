Donald Trump will officially open his new golf course in Aberdeenshire on the final day of his visit to Scotland.

Donald Trump will be opening his brand new 18-hole course at his golf resort in the north of Scotland today (Tuesday 29 July). He is also expected to meet with First Minister John Swinney.

It’s the fifth day of the US President’s private visit to Scotland, which has been described as a working holiday. After meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday, Trump is to cut the ribbon on the 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on the Menie Estate on Tuesday before returning to Washington on Air Force One.

The president has played several rounds of golf during his Scottish trip, teeing off at his other resort in Turnberry, Ayrshire, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Republican Party leader spoke of his “great love” for Scotland and said he wanted to see the nation “thrive”.

Construction of the new course in Menie began in 2023, with Mr Trump and his son Eric breaking ground on the project. Trump International Scotland claims the two courses will be the “greatest 36 holes in golf”. The second course is expected to be dedicated to the president’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis.

What golf courses does Donald Trump own?

Trump famously owns Turnberry on the South Ayrshire coast – which has hosted golf’s Open Championship four times, although it has not returned there since it was last held at the venue in 2009. Organisers removed the venue from the rota in 2021 following the Capitol riots.

Overall, Trump Turnberry (below) is home to three courses while, in the north east, he also owns Trump International. Located around 10 miles north of Aberdeen near Balmedie, this course opened in 2012.

Three links courses: