Romesh Ranganathan is set to host a brand new comedy reality show based on a popular party game.

TV joker Romesh Ranganathan is returning to our screens as the host of a new comedy reality show on Amazon Prime Video based on a popular party game. Would You Rather: Decide to Survive is set to hit the streaming service in more than 240 countries and territories next year, the media giant has confirmed.

The show will see contestants face surreal challenges based on the parlour game, which sees people answer whether they would rather do one thing, or another.

Announcing the show, the streaming giant said: "Would You Rather be invisible or be able to fly? Fight one giant duck or 1,000 tiny ducks? Eat a man-sized bean or a bean-sized man? We’ve all played the classic hypothetical game – now get ready to play it for real."

However, the spokesperson confirmed no bean-sized men would be harmed during filming.

"Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan, this comedy reality game show sees two teams of familiar faces compete in hilarious challenges based on Would You Rather decisions," they went on.

"These three simple words decide everything from what they eat to who they send home. One by one, the players will be eliminated until we have our Would You Rather: Decide to Survive champion."

Ranganathan, who has become a household name through appearances and hosting duties on shows such as Taskmaster and Rob & Ramesh Vs..., said: "I'm excited about this new show, and I'm not just saying that because I'm hosting, although that does help.

"Would You Rather is a game that everyone is familiar with and now we're making 10 people live through these choices, which is both hilarious and slightly cruel - the perfect combination for quality entertainment."

The show is being produced by BOLDPRINT Studios with Phil Harris, Lou Hutchinson and Georgina Hinds acting as executive producers, Sharon Fuller as head of production, Sophie Bush as series editor, Rebecca Keating as production executive and Mel Bones as line producer.

Tara Erer, head of north Europe originals, said: "Would You Rather: Decide to Survive is exactly what we love about UK unscripted originals - big, bold entertainment with just enough chaos and comedy.

"We’ve taken a classic party game and turned it into a competition, because why not? And with Romesh Ranganathan at the helm - who could make reading the back of a cereal box hilarious - we’re confident this show will be unmissable, must-watch television for Prime Video customers."

"The whole team at BOLDPRINT and Prime Video have done such an outstanding job to bring this format to life," said BOLDPRINT CEO and founder, Phil Harris. "We can't wait for viewers to see Romesh tease and torment our incredible cast as they navigate laugh-out-loud dilemmas and challenges."

Would You Rather: Decide to Survive will hit Prime Video streams in 2026.