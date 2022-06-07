Newly redesigned MacBook Air laptops are displayed during WWDC22 (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Every year, WWDC is used to preview new software versions that power Apple's most popular devices, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac computers.

Despite the fact that it isn't an event known for its hardware announcements, a new MacBook Air was unveiled during the keynote.

Apple also unveiled a new MacBook Pro to go along with the Air; both the Air and Pro include the second generation of Apple's own-built computer chip, the M2, which the company claims greatly enhances power and performance.

Here is everything you need to know.

What’s new?

The revamped MacBook Air sports a new MagSafe charging port and a physical form that is more reminiscent of the bigger MacBook Pro laptops, signalling the end of the line's signature tapered shape.

In addition, the MacBook Air, like those larger machines, has an HD camera hidden under a characteristic "notch" on the front of the screen.

Apple claims that its new M2 CPUs are 40% quicker than the previous generation, but they still run without a fan and have an 18-hour battery life.

In terms of the other internal specs, the entry-level model comes with an eight-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, while the more expensive model offers a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage

Up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage can be accommodated in each configuration.

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address during WWDC22 (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The 2022 MacBook Air has a larger display that its predecessor at 13.6-inches, with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 and thinner bezels; it has a max brightness of 500 nits, according to Apple.

This MacBook Air is also getting a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, as well as new microphones and Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers.

The new 2022 MacBook Air also has Touch ID on the keyboard, just like the previous model.

When is it coming out?

The new MacBook Air will be available in July 2022.

How much will it cost?

In the UK, the new entry-level MacBook Air will set you back £1,249.

Silver, starlight, space grey, and midnight are the colours available for the new MacBook Air.

What else was announced?

When the next version of Apple‘s iPhone software is launched later this year, users will be able to edit and even recall recently sent messages.

The Messages app update was one of dozens announced by Apple at WWDC in California.

According to Apple, the iOS update is focused on personalising the iPhone experience and introducing new options to change how the phone looks and performs.

The next edition of Apple’s iPhone software, iOS 16, will also contain a revamped lock screen that users will be able to customise more extensively with different typefaces, photo effects and interactive notifications.

It’s the most significant visual overhaul of the iPhone operating system since the release of the iPhone X.

The lock screen will also operate with the “Focus” tools that were introduced last year with iOS 15, and users can have alternative lock screens based on their needs — for example, when you are at work, you might choose a specific collection of widgets.

iOS 16 will also contain an Apple Pay update called Apple Pay Later, which will allow customers to split the amount of an Apple Pay purchase into four instalments spread out over six weeks with no interest or other fees.

It hopes to compete with services like Klarna and ClearPay - though it will initially only be available in the United States. - and Apple is also partnering with e-commerce company Shopify to allow users to track the status of their orders in the Apple Wallet app.

A new personal safety feature called Safety Check was also announced, allowing users to review and reset account and data access granted to others, including location sharing, if they are leaving an abusive relationship.