The unique device is integrated with its groundbreaking Glyph Interface and is available to pre-order right now

In just three years, Nothing has released an array of groundbreaking technology, most notably wireless earphone products and even its own brewed lager, but its most exciting project is just about to drop - the new flagship sustainable smartphone Nothing Phone (2).

The London-based tech company prioritises user experience, offering new ways for people to interact with their handheld devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (2); including how to pre-order and a list of prices, models and features.

Nothing Phone (2) release date

The Nothing Phone (2) will first be available through limited drops at the Nothing Store in Soho, London and a kiosk in New York City on Thursday, July 13. It makes customers in these locations the first to get hold of the brand-new flagship smartphone.

Fans eager to buy the device that can not go to these locations will have to wait just a little longer for it to go on general sale. The Nothing Phone (2) will be available outright from Tuesday, 18 July.

What features does the Nothing Phone (2) have?

The Nothing Phone (2) is available to pre-order this month - Credit: Nothing

One of the main features the new Nothing Phone (2) boasts is certainly its speed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core chipset. It achieves an 80% improvement in overall performance compared to the last iteration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When it comes to tempting tech-lovers away from bigger brand competitors like Apple, Samsung and Google, the Nothing Phone (2) is not only one of the world's best sustainable smartphones, with a aCorning Gorilla Glass screen and a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1600 nits, but has an Advanced HDR camera to capture life's most memorable moments in eight frames. It has a back camera that has a 50 MP main and 50 MP ultra-wide lens with 2x super-res zoom and even night mode.

The Nothing Phone (2) records video in 4K at 60fps with a built-in Action Mode to capture footage while you are on the go on the rear camera, helped by EIS and OIS stabilisation for smooth results. While the front boasts 1080p also at 60fps.

A massive improvement this time around definitely is its 4,700 mAh battery which lasts an outstanding 22.5 hours on full charge, which takes just 55 minutes. All of this can be helped by battery saving mood too.

But what almost certainly is the unique selling point of the Nothing Phone (2) is its Glyph Interface which acts as a sustainable way to reduce your screen time. With the help of the 900 LED lights found on the back of the smartphone, you can enable Essential Glyph Notifications for certain contacts or apps which will shine the lights persistently unless you recognise certain alerts. It also acts as a progress tracker too, so if you have an UBER or Just Eat order on the way, the lights will act as a countdown without you needing to look at your screen.

How is the Nothing Phone (2) sustainable?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new flagship smartphone is made up of 100% recycled aluminium mid-frame, circuit boards made from recycled tin and copper foil, as well as 90% recycled steel on all 28 of its steel stamping parts. All while 80% of all its parts are sustainably sourced. The packaging the device comes in is completely plastic free.

Nothing Phone (2) boasts a carbon footprint of just 53.45kg, 8.6% less than the Nothing Phone (1).

How much does the Nothing Phone (2) cost and where to buy and pre-order?

The Nothing Phone (2) was available to pre-order from Tuesday, 11 July and can be purchased either in white or grey. It can be purchased via the Nothing online store, Currys, Carphone Warehouse and Very.

It will be available to buy at three different price points and models, see the full list below: