Mobile network O2 has confirmed that it is expanding its shutdown of the 3G signal, which could force some customers to upgrade their handsets.

The company, now known as Virgin Media O2, has confirmed that 3G signal will be switched off in areas of eastern Scotland including Dundee and Aberdeen from November 5. 3G, which originally launched in 2003, has already been shut down in locations such as Durham, Norwich, Telford, Guildford, Watford, and Torquay.

This means that Virgin Media O2 customers with smartphone handsets that are only 3G compatible will no longer be able to access data services on their device. Call and SMS text messages will remain unaffected, but those wanting to connect to the internet network without wifi will no longer be able to do so without a handset compatible with 4G or 5G connectivity.

Smartphone users with older handsets are being warned that their devices may stop working as mobile network O2 expands its shutdown of its 3G signal. | Getty Images

Virgin Media O2 previously said it plans to shut off the 3G network across the country in its entirety by the end of 2025. The move, which has been replicated by other mobile networks across the country, comes amid an effort to free up vital network space for 4G and 5G networks, which all newer handsets are compatible with.

Jeanie York, Virgin Media O2's Chief Technology Officer, said: "We're fast approaching the end of 2025 and 3G will soon be a thing of the past, replaced by faster, more reliable and more energy-efficient 4G and 5G networks that give our customers a better experience.

"We have already successfully withdrawn 3G in a number of UK locations, and in November we'll be turning our attention to large areas of Scotland. We know that the vast majority of our customers already have a 4G or 5G handset and will not have to take any action, and we're writing directly to those who will be impacted to provide guidance and support.

"While customers without a 4G or 5G device in Scotland are particularly urged to take swift action, regardless of where you live in the UK, you will need to upgrade very soon in order to continue using mobile data after 3G is switched off, so please do take action if you need to."

While it is only a small number of users who will be impacted by the signal shutdown, certain 3G-only customers are being contacted by Virgin Media O2 to be provided with a 4G-enabled device at no extra cost. Other customers with an older handset or without a 4G sim-card are also being offered new upgrades at a discounted price to help with the transition.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media O2 added: “Customers can visit their local O2 store for more information and support, and they are also reminded they can use O2 Recycle to responsibly and sustainably dispose of their old handsets in exchange for cash. The withdrawal of 3G services is part of long-term plans to deliver faster and more reliable 4G and 5G connectivity for customers.”

3G-only users on virtual network operators such as Tesco Mobile and giffgaff, which uses the Virgin Media O2 infrastructure, will also face disruption and will be contacted by their service provider.