The more you use it, the more the 'DJ's' suggestions will improve as a result of your feedback

Music streaming service Spotify has launched its AI DJ feature - which makes playlists based on its understanding of its users' preferences, much like a real-life DJ would - in the UK and Ireland.

The feature can also provide commentary about the tracks and artists it has selected in a voice that has been described - by Spotify - as "stunningly realistic," and launched for users in the US and Canada earlier this year.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

How does it work?

In order to deliver a wide range of songs that are specifically suited to you, the AI starts by sorting through the newest music and reviewing your old favourites. If you’re not enjoying what it is giving you, you can just tap the DJ button to switch it up.

Additionally, just like any AI system, the more you interact with it and use it, the better it will get at recommending music as the "DJ's" suggestions improve as a result of your feedback on what you like and do not like.

AI DJ incorporates the Spotify team's musical knowledge while being guided by the global editorial team, sharing with fans pertinent cultural moments as well as information about the musicians and songs chosen for you. That "stunningly realistic" voice it is all delivered in is modelled after Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan.

Spotify said the feature's initial launch earlier this year was a huge success, and fans all over the world are eagerly awaiting the roll out. The platform decided on the UK and Ireland as its next region in which to launch AI DJ, as not only was it the most commonly requested region on social media, it is where some of the core technology for the feature was developed.

According to Spotify's data, on "days when users tune in", users spend 25% of their listening time with DJ; more than half of first-time listeners come back to listen to DJ the next day. It has "especially resonated with Gen Z and Millennials", who make up 87% of DJ users, the company added.

How can I use it?

The feature is rolling out in Beta beginning today (16 May) to Spotify Premium users in the UK and Ireland.

How to Find the DJ

Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device Tap Play on the DJ card Hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist or mood