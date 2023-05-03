You don't need to wait for Spotify Wrapped each year to keep up to date with your listening habits

Modern music listeners love to keep tabs on their listening habits, especially Spotify users who count down the days to the annual Spotify Wrapped event. Listeners love finding out what their most listened to song is, and whether the likes of Taylor Swift and Drake once again topped the list of their favourite artists - but did you know you can keep updated regularly throughout the year?

Yes, that's right. You do not need to sit down, wait and twiddle your thumbs for the next 365 days - instead, enter Stats for Spotify.

Stats for Spotify is a third-party app much like Instafest, which took the music streaming landscape by storm last year. Stats for Spotify is the go-to tool for users who want to keep track of the musicians, tracks and genres that have been dominating their speakers. A major difference between it and Spotify Wrapped is it will not just give you information from the last twelve months, but the last month and also of all time.

It does not end there - say if you were on a long cross-country car journey and your tried-and-trusted Spotify playlist has come to an end and so Spotify started playing random songs that you liked, but once you get home you can not remember what they were called. Stats for Spotify tracks a full list of the recent songs you have played on your travels under the Recently Played section, so you can find out the name of the song and artist in order to save it.

But how do you access it? Here is everything you need to know about Stats for Spotify.

How to find out your Spotify stats - step by step guide

Keep updated with your Spotify listening habits via Stats For Spotify - Credit: Adobe / Graphic by Ethan Evans

Visit the Stats For Spotify website Click or tap on the 'Log In' button Enter your Spotify log in details Read the warning and permission page that comes up thoroughly to ensure you are informed If you agree to share your data with Stats For Spotify, click or tap 'Agree' - if not, you can leave the web page You will be taken to the homepage, where you can click or tap on sections like 'Top Artists', 'Top Songs', 'Top Genres' and 'Recently Played' On either section, find out your Spotify stats for the last four weeks, last six months or of all time by clicking or tapping on the relevant sub-section

How to sign up for Spotify and Spotify Premium

In order to find out your listening habits through Stats For Spotify, you can be either a free or Spotify Premium subscriber.

