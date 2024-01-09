TikTok's "no internet connection" error: Why is it happening, plus seven ways to fix it
TikTok users are reporting being unable to access the app or website because they get a "no internet connection" notification - here's how to fix it
Using social media is a part of every day life now for most people; whether you mindlessly scroll in the evening, use it as a distraction to wind down when you've finished work, or you're an influencer who updates content daily.
So, if you all of a sudden find that your favourite apps and websites don't work it can be very frustrating and inconvenient. That's what some TikTok users are finding is happening to them at the moment when they try and log on. They are faced with an error page which claims they have an "internet connection" problem.
For most people, however, they don't have an issue with their internet connection at all. So, why are users being met with this error page and, more importantly, what can you do to fix it so you can get on with your content creating or viewing as soon as possible. Read on to find out all you need to know.
Why is TikTok saying “no internet connection”?
The reason the "no internet connection" error message is appearing is that TikTok thinks you’re missing your Wi-Fi connection or don't have access to mobile data. That doesn't necessarily mean this is actually the case, however, because there are software glitches that can trigger the error.
These errors can come from within the app itself or at the operating system level. Like all technology, there can sometimes be blips with it, and it doesn't always work perfectly. There could also be regional restrictions, or problems with network infrastructure at TikTok or your ISP (internet service provider).
How to fix TikTok’s “no internet connection” error
There are a number of potential causes of this error appearing, and that means there's more than one possible solution to it. So, we recommend that you work through the following seven steps one-by-one to see which one works for you. Work through them in order as the first ones are the easiest and quickest to carry out, so hopefully you may find you do not need to move further down the list to the more complicated and time consuming options.
- Double-check your cellular or Wi-Fi connection: Even if you don't think you have a problem with your internet connection, and other apps seem to be working, it could be that you have a weak signal, or that your connection is overloaded by other devices sharing it. Try switching from cellular to Wi-Fi (or vice versa) if it’s an option. If you’re on Wi-Fi, it could be a good idea to try and get closer to your router. When Wi-Fi isn’t an option, there’s not much you can do except wait until you get to an area with better signal or you have Wi-Fi again. Remember that different apps require different levels of connection, so even if other apps are working this doesn't mean you should be surprised if TikTok isn't and you realise your connection is weak.
- Force-close the app and relaunch it: This is the old trick of 'turn it on and off again', which is always people's first action when tech doesn't work quite how we expect it to - and there's good reason for that. It can work as sometimes tech - be it apps or gadgets - just need a reset. It’s possible that there’s a temporary glitch with the app’s caching or processes, in which case closing it and re-opening it may be all that's needed to make it work again.
- Check the status of TikTok servers or your carrier: It’s possible that TikTok or your internet provider is having difficulties, and it's not an issue that's unique to you. For that it’s best to use a site like Downdetector, which will tell you quickly if people are reporting outages with mobile carriers and social media sites. If you find that a major outage is happening, you’ll just have to wait until technicians find a fix, so all you can do is keep checking and be patient.
- Check for app or operating system updates: Check in your app store and install any available app updates, and also update Android or iOS if you can. Sometimes apps stop working correctly when the developers have done an update, and once you have the most recent version it will work fine again.
- Clear out TikTok’s cache files: This isn’t an option for iPhone owners but on Android devices, you can clear an app’s cache data by going to Settings > Storage > Other apps > TikTok and tapping on Clear cache. Bad caching can sometimes cause tech-based issues, so clearing cache is always a good thing to try. In this case, it could confuse the TikTok app into thinking there's an issue with the internet when there isn't.
- Restart your phone: This is another example of the classic 'turn it on and off again' hack. Restarting a phone forces it to load caches and processes from a blank slate and this can get around any temporary glitches at the operating system level.
- Try using a VPN: TikTok may sometimes be blocked in specific countries or within some organisations, like a school, a business, a government office, or even a home if people have applied certain settings to their internet. If you think that’s happening, a VPN (virtual private network) can potentially get around this by funneling your connection through distant servers. Some are free and some or not, so it depends how desperate you are to get on TikTok as to whether or not you want to try this option.
