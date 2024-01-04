The TikTok 2024 challenge has a list of 8 'restrictive' rules to follow - but it may not be the fitness fix you are looking for to achieve your new year's resolution

There's a TikTok 2024 fitness challenge which has become a viral trend and has 8 rules. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

If your 2024 new year's resolution is to lose weight or improve your overall health and fitness levels, you may have heard of the 2024 challenge.

It's this year's first fitness trend, and it's gone viral on TikTok - with the hashtag #2024Challenge already racking up more than 16 million views, and the number is growing on a daily basis. It's been hailed as the ultimate way to get fit this year, but before you look it up so you can do it yourself be warned that's not called a challenge for nothing.

There are eight rules which must be followed on a daily basis in order to successfully complete the 2024 challenge, but they are not the easiest to follow - especially as a collective group. It's been advocated by TikTok users, and even transformational coaches, on the popular social media platform but experts have spoken to NationalWorld to explain why people should be cautious before undertaking this particular trend. Keep reading to find out more detail about what exactly it demands, as well as expert opinion.

What is the 2024 challenge?

The 2024 challenge asks people to follow a very strict regime daily, with the goal of losing weight, building up muscle and improving diet and fitness. People following it must:

Wake up every day at 5am

Only drink water

Walk 10k steps a day

Take 2 minute cold showers

Be asleep by 10pm

Do three or four workouts a day

Do 10 minutes of meditation a day

No cheat days in terms of food or drink

What do experts think of the 2024 challenge?

Experts have shared their opinion on the challenge with NationalWorld - and they don't agree with those who are praising it online.

Doctor Gareth Nye, a senior lecturer of anatomy and physiology at Chester Medical School, said it is not sustainable for very long and requires huge changes to lifestyle. He says that although you may see quick results in terms of immediate weight loss, there will be very few average people who could sustain this for more than a few days - and as a result it may actually lead to a bigger rebound weight gain.

Personal trainer Chris Beavers says that "any health and fitness habits should be manageable" - but the 2024 challenge definitely is not. "These ones do look manageable if you're a millionaire with no kids, no commitments, a private chef, a private gym and no friends!", he joked. "If you're not, well it's probably best to reconsider or choose a different approach."

Doctor Ross Perry said the challenge is "not for the fainthearted" as it involves a number of "restrictive challenges". He says: "For a novice trying this for the first time, it’s incredibly unlikely this will be committed to. Waking up at 5am may be achievable, especially if you have a young family or are used to getting at that time, but drinking only water can get exceedingly boring after a few days.

"Walking 10k steps is achievable, but being asleep by 10pm is not always achievable and it’s hard to train your body to do this. Most however, will fail at three to four workouts a day thanks to the sheer dedication and time that needs to be on our side for this one - and to do it every day would become more of a chore and unlikely to be stuck to. As soon as we go to the extreme most of us will be lead to failure, feel rubbish and disheartened - and this could actually make you unhealthier in the long run."

What could you do instead of the 2024 challenge?

A different approach might look like hitting each two or three each day, or giving yourself a bit of slack if you don't check them off everything on the list day, says Beavers. He adds: "For most people, doing each of the things in the checklist is probably too extreme. If you're looking to improve your health, you should do an audit on your current habits and then aim to improve a couple of them each week. Improve by making small changes, not a monumental shift in your life overnight."

Nye advises that ultimately the best way to lose weight is the "most boring way" - and that's use more calories than you eat. He adds: "It is a slow process but the only way that will work. There are many ways to do this; exercising more, eating less, low carb high fat, but the best approach is gradual lifestyle changes."