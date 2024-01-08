TikTok star Hannah Chan says there are three ways to ensure you make a good impression on anyone - here's what they are

TikTok influencer Hannah Chan shares three tips which she says are guaranteed to make anyone like you. Photo by TikTok/Hannah Chan.

We all like to think that we are well liked by others, and when we meet new people we can't help but wonder what people's perception of us is. Now, an influencer has claimed to find the perfect formula which ensures that you are liked by anybody - and you only have to do three things.

Online coach and influencer Hannah Chan has revealed the three psychology tips she swears by to 'charm anyone' she speaks to - and has encouraged others to use them too. On TikTok, where she as more than £390K followers on her profile @realhannahchan, she regurlarly posts videos where she says she aims to empower women to 'level up their mibdset, money and dating life', according to her biography.

The video, which has the caption 'if you were born awkward like me charisma is a learnt skill baby' has been viewed almost 25,000 times and has received more than 3,000 comments, with commenters stating that her tips are the way to "slay".

She started her video by stating: "You're being judged every time you interact with someone, not by what you say but by how you say it." She continued: "As someone who's built a seven figure personal brand, let me give you some tips on how to project a powerful presence that leaves a good impression."

Keep reading to find what those top three tips are - and also what people think of her advice.

Use the 'chameleon technique'

Chan's first tip is to use what's known as the chameleon technique; as the name suggests it's about changing your approach based on the person you're speaking to. She said: "The first thing is called the chameleon technique. The most charasmatic people all adapt their energy based on who they're talking to.

She went on to give an example: "So, if you're talking to someone who's super high energy and they're very animated, a lot of the time they feel like the other person isn't as invested in the conversation if they don't bounce that energy back. If you want to make that person feel seen and build a rapport with them, you want to increase your energy by 20% to somewhat match their level."

Speak with a downwards inflection

The second thing Chan says to focus on is the delivery of your speech and your tone of voice. She said: "The second thing is inflection - the way you talk will tell on you." Voice inflection is the tone or pitch of your voice - if your sentences become more high pitched towards the end, they end up sounding like questions.

Chan continued: "One of the biggest giveaways you lack confidence is speaking in a upward infliction which sounds like this, subconsciously, you're signalling and looking for validation - as if you're trying to ask a question to get approval from the other person.

"When you do the opposite and end your sentences in a downward infliction instead of an upwards questioning tone, it doesn't matter if you're talking to the CEO of a company and you're the unpaid intern. It signals to the other person that you have certainty in your ideas and you stand by them."

This is the opposite to 'influencer speak', which is said to be shaping the future of the English language.

Stop using inferior language

The last tip from Chan is to stop using inferior language when talking about themselves, so for example she advises you should avoid saying things like 'if you want to' and 'I'm sure I'm not as good as you'.

She explained: "You might think you're just being humble or agreeable but it actually comes across as insecure, like you're not comfortable with the fact that you could be good at something. If you think about all the reasons why you respect someone, it's actually not because they're super agreeable or overly humble. It's probably because they have this energy of certainty where they respect themselves enough to share their opinions, if they know other people won't agree with them."

Many of Chan's fans told her they "loved" her advice. One person said: "Love this! Love all of your content!" Another added: "Girl slay." One commenter said: "Point 2 hit me. I know I'm not giving that confident vibe and I just learned what to improve", alongside the fire emoji.

Some fans asked further questions, with one person asking: "As an introvert, it’s so exhausting to match that hype energy! Any tips?" Chan responded with: 'I'm an introvert so I get you! It’s not about being someone you’re not more so raise your own by 10-20%."

Another person called the video 'amazing' and added: "Would line to hear more about vocal inflection!". Chan replied: "It’s ending your sentences in a high versus low tone. High = when you ask a question!"