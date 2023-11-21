TikTok Shop has announced a new partnership with Royal Mail which it says will improve buying and selling for retailers and customers

TikTok Shop has announced a new partnership with Royal Mail which it says will improve buying and selling for retailers and customers. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

TikTok Shop has today (Tuesday 21 November) announced a new partnership with Royal Mail which will making buying and selling more smooth.

For the first time, merchants of all sizes who sell via the social media's retail platform can integrate Royal Mail's Click and Drop service with their TikTok Shop account. This enables them to arrange shipments and get orders delivered to their customers both quickly and efficiently.

TikTok Shop GM of UK Ecommerce Patrick Nommensen, said: "Our aim is always to help merchants grow their business on TikTok Shop. The partnership with Royal Mail will make our merchants' lives easier and bring considerable customer benefit by streamlining and improving the fulfilment process. Working with such a trusted and established organisation will save vital time for merchants and ensure our customers get their orders as quickly as possible."

Click and Drop is Royal Mail's primary method of shipping. By integrating the service into TikTok Shop, retailers can save time. This includes seamlessly printing postage labels, which can then be dispatched on their existing Royal Mail collection, collected via Parcel Collect, dropped in a parcel postbox or taken to a local Royal Mail Customer Service Point or Post Office branch. Merchants will also be able to see their TikTok Shop orders alongside other sales channels, all in one place.

Click and Drop will be available to existing TikTok Shop sellers who install the Royal Mail Click and Drop integration from the Service Market in the Seller Centre, with merchants also able to easily set up via Royal Mail. It is hoped that the Royal Mail Click and Drop integration will improve shipping experience, speed up dispatch times and improve customer experience.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “People love shopping online and through social media, and TikTok Shop is a great example of that. People also love getting deliveries from their trusted Royal Mail postie. It gives them the confidence to order again, and everyone benefits from that growth. We are really excited about working with TikTok shop, helping them to grow and delivering a brilliant service to all of their customers. Sellers can rest easy knowing their deliveries are in good hands.”

