Mum reveals she got TikTok death threats as she spends £100 on each of her children's Christmas presents
A mum has taken to TikTok to express her shock at receiving death threats on the platform for saying that she spends £100 on each of her children’s presents at Christmas.
The mum, known only as Hannah, took to the social media platform to reveal that when she spoke in a previous video about spending a budget of £100 each on her three girls, aged 12, 10, and 8, she received some terrible abuse.
She said she even received death threats from some users who thought that the budget amount was not enough. In a follow-up video on the topic, she said: “I am rarely speechless but I was for a second after reading this comment. As I said in the (original) video, parents should spend what they are comfortable with but thinking that buying stuff means being a good parent is laughable.” She added: “Parents should spend whatever they like. My issue is with people shaming others for spending less for whatever reason.”
Hannah, who has over 260,000 followers on her TikTok page @HannahHomeEducates, mainly speaks about her experiences of home educating her children, but she also often posts videos on other topics which are important to parents and carers. For example, she was recently among the TikTokers who shared their best back to school hacks.
The video Hannah posted was originally posted in 2022, but she has now pinned it to the top of her page as the festive season approaches again, as the subject of Christmas gifting and how much to spend comes up every year. You can see the video for yourself below:
Gift expert Charlotte Staal has waded in on the debate about Christmas present budgeting. She says: “When buying gifts for your children, you can often get bogged down and distracted by what everyone else is spending - especially on social media. Assessing your budget, making a detailed gift list with prices and sticking to it is a good place to start as you can fully evaluate how much you want to spend and how much particular items cost.”
On saving money on presents this Christmas, Stall suggests:
Start shopping early - “Some people like to get ahead and start their Christmas shopping as early as January to take advantage of sales, but then you run the risk of buying presents kids don’t want any more come December or seeing a more exciting gift later in the year you now don’t have the budget for.”
Set a firm budget - Ask yourself, ‘What can I afford to spend on Christmas gifts?’ and set a budget earlier in the year so you can get a good idea of how much you can spend when you get round to your Christmas shopping. Budgets are a great way to keep on top of how much you’re spending and will keep you organised when buying multiple gifts.”
“I would also suggest setting a budget within your family. For example, saying that all presents should cost £50 or under means there’s no inequality between gifts and no one feels pressure to spend more than they can afford.”
“When you’ve finalised your spending budget, create a different account aside from your primary spending method, that is just for Christmas gifts. Designating money that is purely used for gifting is a great way to keep total track of your spending and will physically stop you spending more than you intend to.”
Set up a Secret Santa - “If buying an individual gift for your entire family is out of your spending limits, try out doing a Secret Santa instead. This way you can focus all your efforts on buying a really great gift for one person, which can greatly alleviate the stress of present shopping. It will also help you avoid panic purchases which can occur when you’re just looking for ‘a gift’.”
Hannah was so horrified by the comments she received, she decided to ask her children what they thought of the budget she set for each of them on a video. All of the children said they had no issue with the money their mum spent on them, with one saying the amount was “good”.
One of the children, who were all off-camera throughout the exchange with their mum but could be heard speaking, pointed out that Hannah spent a collective total of £300 on gifts for all of them. They also encouraged people to have fun and enjoy their Christmas with their loved ones, no matter how much money they have to spend.
Hannah was also supported by people in the comments section of the video. One said: “I think it's fantastic and you're a great mum.” Another admitted: “I think if I had to limit myself to £100 I think I'd struggle with what to buy”, but praised Hannah for being able to do that, adding: “Hats off to you for doing that.”
One person said: “The greatest gift you can give children is your presence not presents.” Another remarked: “A kid won’t remember the massive piles of presents they got. They’ll remember the time you spent on them. Some ppl have the wrong priorities.”