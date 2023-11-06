How to save money on your Christmas presents, according to an expert

On saving money on presents this Christmas, Stall suggests:

Start shopping early - “Some people like to get ahead and start their Christmas shopping as early as January to take advantage of sales, but then you run the risk of buying presents kids don’t want any more come December or seeing a more exciting gift later in the year you now don’t have the budget for.”

Set a firm budget - Ask yourself, ‘What can I afford to spend on Christmas gifts?’ and set a budget earlier in the year so you can get a good idea of how much you can spend when you get round to your Christmas shopping. Budgets are a great way to keep on top of how much you’re spending and will keep you organised when buying multiple gifts.”

“I would also suggest setting a budget within your family. For example, saying that all presents should cost £50 or under means there’s no inequality between gifts and no one feels pressure to spend more than they can afford.”

“When you’ve finalised your spending budget, create a different account aside from your primary spending method, that is just for Christmas gifts. Designating money that is purely used for gifting is a great way to keep total track of your spending and will physically stop you spending more than you intend to.”

Set up a Secret Santa - “If buying an individual gift for your entire family is out of your spending limits, try out doing a Secret Santa instead. This way you can focus all your efforts on buying a really great gift for one person, which can greatly alleviate the stress of present shopping. It will also help you avoid panic purchases which can occur when you’re just looking for ‘a gift’.”